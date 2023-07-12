Last fall the Common Council unanimously voted to approve a designation from the Historic Preservation Committee to honor Firebrand Books, a publishing company that has received nationwide recognition for publishing feminist and lesbian literature. From 1984 to 2000, Firebrand Books was located in the former Home Dairy building on the Commons, which is now home to the Yellow Deli owned by the controversial religious group known as the Twelve Tribes.
Even though the Common Council voted to honor Firebrand Books with a plaque that would be placed on the former Home Dairy building, the Twelve Tribes have refused the installation of the plaque because they don’t want the building to be affiliated with LGBTQ+ history.
Longtime Ithaca resident and publisher of Firebrand, Nancy Bereano, confronted the Common Council during their July 5 meeting saying, “I was nominated for and received approval for historic designation because of the work that I did.” Bereano said that Firebrand published 105 books in 15 years, and that a recent New York Times article included three Firebrand books in a list of the top 25 books to influence queer culture since the Second World War.
An irate Berano scolded the Council for their failure to ensure that their vote to honor Firebrand was followed through upon. “I have been waiting for 81 years for this kind of recognition to be implemented, and you didn’t even know that it wasn’t being implemented,” Berano said. She continued saying, “The organizational professionals who were designated to deal with it didn’t do their work, and they didn’t respond to me either.”
Local historian Dr. Jeffry Iovannone, who wrote the initial proposal to honor Firebrand, addressed the Council asking them to allow for the installation of a historic plaque to “honor and celebrate” the legacy of the publishing company. Since the building owners have prevented a plaque from being placed on the building itself, Iovannone told the Council that he is advocating for the plaque to be placed on City property in front of the building on the Commons.
Iovannone told the Council that representatives from the Twelve Tribes have refused to cooperate with installing the plaque saying, “we want to keep things the way they are and let the Yellow Deli be the purpose that fills that space on the Commons right now.”
Iovannone said that “the thinly veiled subtext of this statement is that the Twelve Tribes does not want the building associated with women’s or LGBTQ history.” He continued saying that the Twelve Tribes website clearly states the groups distane for the LGBTQ community.
The groups website states that they “do not approve of homosexual behavior. We do not regard it as a genetic variation, a valid alternative lifestyle, or a mere psychological quirk. We embrace what God says on the subject without regard for political correctness. Homosexual behavior is immoral and can be mortally dangerous.”
“This is not who or what Ithaca is or should aspire to be,” Iovannone said. He added, “Ithaca holds a reputation as one of the most LGBTQ friendly places in upstate New York and its women's and LGBTQ history should not be suppressed or erased because of the prejudicial whims of one building owner.”
Iovannone stressed the importance of the plaque to the Council saying that, “Unlike sites designated as landmarks for their architectural value, the significance of LGBTQ landmarks is often intangible…We need tools like historic markers and plaques to visually make available and interpret their history.”
I agree with twelve tribes.
