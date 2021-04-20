ITHACA, NY -- Things have been changing rapidly over the past few months as more and more people are being vaccinated in Tompkins County and throughout the state and country. As it stands currently, about 36% of people in the county are fully vaccinated, and nearly 60% of people have received their first dose. With eligibility open to everyone 16+, it’s not unreasonable to think the county could hit the 75-80% vaccination number needed to reach herd immunity sometime this summer.
So what does that mean for residents? Well, with ever-evolving science and changing guidelines, it’s hard to say exactly. Local businesses are starting to relax some of their capacity requirements, restaurants are looking forward to welcoming more people both inside and out, and there will be some live entertainment available this summer, something that was nearly impossible to find a year ago.
“We planned at the beginning of this year to have the option of having all of our activities either remote or modified,” said Gary Ferguson, executive director of Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA). “We have the idea of doing remote things or doing a combination of remote and in person.”
He said that this summer, the DIA plans on doing some activities on the Commons that won’t be huge draws that will create problem situations, but will at least allow for some in-person opportunities. Ultimately, Ferguson said the DIA wants to be ready for a variety of scenarios.
“People in the county have really responded well to the vaccination process, and ultimately our decisions on events [are driven by] the state itself […] and the temperature of the community,” he said. “The state has to allow us to do certain things […] and we want to make sure people feel comfortable to be able to do something. We want to get the sense that people feel safe and perceive it as safe and reasonable.”
He added that as regulations change, the DIA has set itself up to make some adjustments on the fly.
“Our smaller things we can move faster on, but things like Apple Harvest Fest we’d easily need a couple months to prep,” Ferguson said. “Right now we’re planning to do a modified version.”
Tompkins County is one of the highest-performing counties in the state in terms of vaccination administration, a fact Ferguson said he thinks will help bolster tourism this summer.
“People around the state are saying ‘where’s one of the safest places to be in New York state?’ It’s Tompkins County and Ithaca statistically, so I think that’s really been a drawing card to attract people to come here,” he said. “I think we’re going to get a good turnout. A lot of people will want to travel, and attendance here in Ithaca from visitors will be very strong.”
Here’s what you can expect from some of the different industries in Ithaca this summer.
Performance
The Hangar Theatre is ready to go all-in with live, outdoor performances. Beginning with “The Realness” on June 17, The Hangar will have performances at their new outdoor space all summer, featuring shows such as “Once,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Queens Girl in the World” and closing with “The Odyssey.”
“It’s going to be great,” said Shirley Serotsky, the Hangar’s artistic director. “These are great stories and great plays and great musicals. I have such confidence in the material we’re presenting this summer.”
This comes after the theater did nothing in person last summer.
“When it became obvious things weren’t getting better, we moved everything to virtual platforms,” she said. “This summer will be vastly different than last year.”
It will also be a little different than going to see a show in pre-COVID times, too. Gatherings up to 200 people are allowed outside, so that will be the audience cap for shows. Additionally, spectators will have to do a pre-screen before arriving at the venue and will wear masks in the audience, according to managing director R.J. Lavine.
“We’ve had a whole year to warm up to this, and there are a number of conditions people are used to,” she said.
Lavine added that the company is working with Cayuga Medical System to set up testing protocols and that there will be an app for audience members to answer prescreening questions before shows.
“Presumably if they don’t get the app to use, we’ll ask them the questions at will call,” Lavine said. “Whatever New York state deems to be protocol is what we’ll be doing.”
All the company members will be vaccinated, Serotsky said, and the performers will not have to be masked during shows. However, the guidance regarding distancing on stage is still up in the air as guidelines from the actors’ union change regularly.
As of now, there are no other live performances scheduled for this summer at The Kitchen Theatre, The Cherry Arts or The State Theatre, though there is a Queen tribute show schedule for Sept. 17. The Regal Cinemas movie theater at the Ithaca Mall is scheduled to open May 14, according to the website.
The Kitchen Theatre is also hosting an outdoor show called “Shape” from June 6–27 at Washington Park.
Retail
As the weather gets nicer and summer inches closer, some local businesses are hoping to see changes in how many customers they can allow to shop inside their stores.
Caleb Harrington is an owner of Home Green Home and Nothing Nowhere on the Ithaca Commons. His coffee shop is currently a 10-foot kiosk that sits at the check-out of Home Green Home. He hopes that as summer approaches he’ll be able to offer outdoor seating for his coffee shop customers.
Harrington said that at his store they pride themselves on making customers feel welcome, which is hard to manage now with the store’s capacity of six customers.
“So it’s like people come in, you try to get a little chunk of their life and then you try to push them out the door as fast as possible,” Harrington said.
Harrington is waiting to hear back from Downtown Ithaca Alliance about getting a permit for outdoor seating as summer approaches.
“My goal is to have everyone who is sitting on the Commons with a cup of coffee in their hands,” Harrington said.
Comics for Collectors, a shop off the Commons, can hold up to seven people right now. The store is 955 square feet in the sales area, but as more people become vaccinated, the store is able to hold more people.
Owner Tim Gray said what customers can see come summer is that he will continue to be cautious of how many people shop in the store.
“We will be regulating how many people come into our shop,” Gray said. “Whatever we feel is comfortable... We don’t want it to overflow and everything, so it's an uncomfortable and unpleasant shopping experience.”
Sunny Days of Ithaca owner Deirdre Kurzweil allows up to eight people in her store.
“It has only been in the last few weeks where we’ve allowed more people in,” Kurzweil said. “The flow has been naturally light enough that it didn’t stress me out except for many a couple of moments that passed quickly. Mostly it’s been sort of self-regulating.”
Sunny Days of Ithaca hopes to allow more customers to shop in the store as it moves to a bigger location with twice as much space, just a few storefronts down from the old location on the Commons. Kurzweil opened her new shop on April 15 and has her old store open until that lease is up.
“People will be able to flow through here without worrying... It’s much easier to keep socially distanced here than it was in the old space. So this is gonna make it easier for us to allow for greater capacity and not feel uncomfortable with it.”
Laura Larson is the owner of Odyssey Bookstore, which currently has a capacity of 12 people.
Larson hopes to lessen restrictions on capacity inside the store or how long someone might stay in the store.
“I think I’m really hoping that by the summer we’re not as worried about the capacity situation,” Larson said.
Larson still plans to ask customers to sanitize and wear masks because she said it does not impact their shopping experience.
“You could come into the store and still be browsing for books and having a good time,” Larson said.
Odyssey Bookstore opened on June 23, 2020, during the pandemic, so Larson does not have experience with capacity prepandemic.
“First we had to learn how to do COVID, and now we have to learn how to do non-COVID,” Larson said.
Restaurants
New York State’s current COVID-19 guidelines allow restaurants to operate at 75% indoor dining occupancy. With the April 1 reopening of the North Aurora Street “streatery,” businesses on Restaurant Row can expand their outdoor dining to the edge of the sidewalk while passersby walk in the road.
One such restaurant participating in this renewed space is Luna’s Inspired Street Food. Kevin Sullivan, operator at Luna’s, said that because of the streatery, the restaurant is able to safely implement all its outdoor seating on the sidewalk.
Along with strict rules around mask wearing, staff at Luna’s — approximately 90% of which are vaccinated, Sullivan said — must complete daily health checks before starting their shifts. Restaurant workers in New York became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B.
In-house contact tracing is conducted through contact information indoor diners give to staff, Sullivan said, though no contact tracing has needed to happen.
“We have a great local community here, and we're happy to be a part of it,” he said. “There's a lot of people in a lot of jobs out there in this country that have deserved a lot more for a long time, and this pandemic has really weighed heavily on [the] service industry and some other industries where people … deserve better opportunities. You know, I'm excited to get back to a point that we can … continue improving in ways that actually improve our staff’s lives.”
A new business on restaurant row also working with COVID-19 restrictions is Hound and Mare, a breakfast spot that opened in December 2020. Owner Christine Lam said that since the streatery reopened, more customers have come into the cafe. Though she said she does not envision she will add more tables indoors, she may add more tables to the two currently outside when the weather is consistently warm.
Lam said that Hound and Mare’s employees generally work in one area their whole shift — the cooking staff remains in the kitchen, and the cashier works exclusively at the register, for example. All staff members have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.
Although she said she does not think an end to COVID-19 restrictions is close by, Lam said that she is excited for the time she can see regular customers’ faces without masks.
“I think, right now, we're very much in a place where it's like, we want our customers to feel welcomed and comfortable, but at the same time, we're trying to get them out as quickly as possible as well,” she said. “It's kind of this very weird … limbo.”
Other restaurants outside Restaurant Row are also using their outdoor spacing to accommodate customers.
Monks on the Commons, the restaurant attached to the Ithaca Marriott Downtown, had already incorporated outdoor dining into its repertoire. Makayah Little, server at Monks and front desk assistant at the Marriott, said that while New York state may expand dining or change its restrictions, Monks abides by Mariott’s standards, which she said are as strict or stricter than the state’s.
Little said that like other restaurants, Monks requires staff to wear masks at all times while customers are required to wear them when not seated. In addition to its outdoor seating — which has fire pits and picnic tables — Monks recently reopened its indoor bar seating, separating customers with cork boards and the bartender from diners with a plastic divider.
“We do have very limited seating, but it doesn't stop us from getting people in and out, letting people sit down and enjoy their food as well as our service to them,” Little said. “Nothing has really changed drastically since March [2020] because we still want to follow a lot of the safety protocols of COVID and because we've followed directly with the Marriott standard.”
Waterfront restaurant Boatyard Grill had its best year open in 2019, owner Mark Campagnolo said. The restaurant is getting busier — like others, because of the warm weather and customers’ desires to get outdoors after being inside for so long — but Campagnolo said that it may take two years post pandemic to see those booming numbers again.
Boatyard Grill experienced two COVID-19 exposures in September 2020. Since then, Campagnolo said that he and other managers at the restaurant became fully vaccinated, with approximately 80% of other staff members vaccinated. The restaurant typically closes in January every year for the winter, but Campagnolo said that it remained open until February this year, with heaters for outdoor diners.
“Once the pandemic is quote–unquote over, I don't think it will be over in people's mind for a long time,” he said. “When that pandemic hit, it hit everybody equally across the board in 2020. So we’re all in the same boat together. But I think we're all … up against the same battle, and I think we’re all in the same pattern of coming out of it, with the same sort of apprehension or concern about how it's going to go after this thing is over.”
