In a surprising reversal, the Trump administration backed down from its prior announcement that international students would lose their student visas if their colleges chose to hold classes only online in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.
The new policy had been announced July 6 to much anger from the academic community, and 17 states had already signed on to a lawsuit to block the rule. The news that the Trump administration was rescinding the rule and returning to its original policy came in a court appearance between Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology vs. the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday. The two schools had filed a lawsuit challenging the new rule, which would have put thousands of students at risk of being in the country illegally (Harvard, for one, had already declared that all of its classes would be held online for the upcoming semester).
Wow. The government just said in court it has agreed to rescind the july 6th policy on interntional students, which would return rules to the status quo it set this spring https://t.co/4qDEpa1RlI— Michelle Hackman (@MHackman) July 14, 2020
It's welcome news for the local community, as Cornell University had come out last week with a statement condemning the move and deeming it "senseless and unfair," as had Ithaca College. Cornell, in particular, draws a large international student presence, and had announced that they would be signing an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit. Ithaca College had signed on to a separate amicus brief supporting the suit.
There had been hope that Cornell students wouldn't be impacted anyway, since Cornell's classes technically aren't online-only, but questions last week to Cornell administration showed they were unsure if their plan to conduct classes online after Thanksgiving break would have left the international students' visas invalid.
"We are in a critical moment in higher education around our response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, a situation that necessitates that colleges and universities devise creative and effective ways to best serve our students as scholars and as people," IC President Shirley Collado said in a statement. "This demanded that colleges and universities stand with one another, and unite in a very public way to advocate on behalf of students from all walks of life. The ICE directive was not a political issue—it was a human rights issue. It represented a national conversation that Ithaca College must join as a private college that serves the public good.”
Cornell's President Martha Pollack also published a statement in reaction to the news.
"This is a significant victory for all Cornellians and for international students at institutions throughout the country," she said. "We want to thank all of you--students, faculty and staff--for your outpouring of support for our international students over the last week. Granted, this fall semester will still present challenges, but we are heartened that this will no longer be one of them. We know that our international students still have many questions, and International Services will send a more detailed communication to international students shortly."
