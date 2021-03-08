Community advocate Travis Brooks, has announced his candidacy for Tompkins County Legislator in District 1. “I want to be the voice at the table that represents the entire community because I've lived their experiences. Their stories are my stories, my voice is their voice, and their struggle is my reason.”
Brooks’ announcement comes after veteran Legislator Leslyn McBean-Clairborne announced she would not be seeking re-election. Legislator McBean-Clairborne was the first African American to represent District 1 and her impact has been profound.
“This seat has been held for 20 years by my mentor Leslyn McBean-Clairborne and I hope to build upon her remarkable legacy and represent the district with the same tenacity and compassion that she has brought to the Legislature.”
Brooks has been a pillar of the community for over 20 years. As the Deputy Director of the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, he manages multiple programs focused on education, development, and sustainability. Brooks is also the Director of Ithaca’s My Brother’s Keeper (MBK), a program launched by President Obama designed to address persistent opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color.
“I have been blessed to have worked with so many families over the last 22 years at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center which has greatly influenced my passion for advocacy, creating opportunities, inspiring change and bringing communities together. I am devoted to serving as the voice of our community and am relentless in my devotion to improving the quality of life, especially for the disenfranchised.
As a member of Ithaca's Municipal Drug Policy Committee, Brooks’ insights and recommendations were instrumental in bringing a $1M grant to implement a diversion program dedicated to reorienting typical responses to crimes and helping those suffering from addiction, poverty and mental health issues. He has the unique ability to analyze a problem, identify stakeholders and bring them to the table to work collaboratively to create solutions.
Brooks lives on 5th St and raised his children here in Ithaca. “As a father, I raised six kids into adulthood. I have been a single dad, a married dad, and a single divorced dad. At one point, I had to rely on the system to help me survive. I want to ensure there are alternatives to a system that is designed to limit growth for those who walk along the path I walked. I went from renter in the projects to a homeowner across the street from those same projects. I am proof that anyone can be the change that they decide to be.”
Priorities of Brook’s campaign:
Affordable housing–gentrification has removed our most vulnerable people from their communities and placed them in the most remote areas which lack the most basic resources
Employment opportunities and economic growth–creating jobs that give families stability and upward movement beyond the living wage
Improve quality of life for the marginalized West Hill residents
Funding for community programs–we must push for programs that provide sustained programming based on the specific needs of the community
Brooks is looking forward to connecting with all the neighbors of District 1 via meetups, meaningful discussions, and virtual social events. “My campaign will be organized by the people, for the people. This is not about me; this is about an experience for the folks I serve; this is our journey together as a people. I am committed to having my campaign staff reflect the people we serve.” Brooks’ team is eager to start circulating petitions and encourages everyone to search ‘Brooks for Legislature’ on social media platforms.
