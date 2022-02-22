ITHACA, NY -- After 26 years, Jay and Karen Sciarabba have decided it’s time to rest. Their store Trader K’s, a Commons hallmark, is closing its doors this spring after decades in business.
“26 years is a pretty good run,” Jay Sciarabba said. “The construction has made us a lot more tired. Commons construction was tiring, Harolds Square was tiring, Vecino Group is tiring…”
The store got its start about 30 years ago when Karen, who was spending winters in Arizona, fell in love with a secondhand store she visited frequently out there, and she thought the concept would do well in Ithaca too.
“For years she collected clothing from the Salvation Army or garage sales and she’d pick through the best stuff. She’d store it and wait for department stores to go out of business and she’d get their racks and that kind of stuff,” Jay said.
The couple met in 1995 and at the time, Jay’s father owned the Rothschild building on the east end of the Commons. It was 900 square feet and he told Jay and Karen that they could rent it out.
“No family discount,” Jay said. “He said ‘you’re going to learn how to do it and survive.’”
Karen went to a bank for a loan but to no avail, so Jay said they decided to put in the hard work and make it happen themselves.
“Within a year we doubled in size,” he said. “Within two years, we tripled in size. And after 10 years, we grew out of that space and had the opportunity to get into this building. In one night we moved all of this stuff over, opened on a Sunday, and for 16 years we’ve been here.”
It turns out Karen was right, the buy/trade/sell model was a perfect fit for Ithaca.
“We grew because it was a destination place, where people could get cash on the spot for clothing,” Jay said. “Plus, we’re picky about our inventory. We make sure it’s clean, and there aren’t multiple items of the same stuff, so there are always different looks out there.”
And Ithaca’s diverse college population adds something special to the store too. Jay said he and Karen had anticipated college students being their biggest customers, but it ended up that the students were actually a big source of clothing.
“We get great clothes from college kids, and some of it is very different because they’re international,” he said.
As Jay stands among racks and racks of children’s clothing in the back end of Trader K’s, a customer who has heard the news stops to shake his hand. “I wish you well, man. Congratulations,” he says to Jay.
“That’s the hardest part,” Jay said. “We’ve clothed kids who were born and wore baby clothes from here, and now they’re dressing their own kids here. The emotional part was the hard part when making the decision.”
He told another story of a woman who told him she had put herself through a bachelor’s degree with two kids and was grateful to Trader K’s because she never would have been able to afford new clothing.
“Stuff like that is touching to us,” Jay said. “That’s what we’ll miss the most. That connection with the community.”
The Sciarabbas own the building Trader K’s is in, among a handful of others on the Commons, and Jay said they plan to be picky about what goes into the space after Trader K’s vacates.
“In all my locations I want something different. We have enough pizza shops, we have enough head shops,” he said. “I want to make sure that what we put in here will help the Commons and be something different. It’s going to draw people.”
As for what’s next for the couple, they plan to continue to visit their son weekly at prep school in Connecticut, but will stay local.
“We’ll never leave Ithaca. Well, in the winters probably,” Jay laughed.
He said they also hope to do some traveling while they’re still young, and added that they’re looking forward to just sitting back and enjoying the fruits of their labor.
“If we want to do nothing, we’ll do nothing,” Jay said. “If we want to do something, we can figure it out.”
Trader K’s is currently liquidating all of its inventory and everything is currently 30% off. Additionally, you can book private parties of 10 or more to spend two hours shopping with friends and family, with larger discounts.
“We just want to thank the community, and we have the best deals we’ll ever have,” Jay said. “We thank everyone, and it’s been a long time, but it is time.”
For more info on private parties, visit http://www.traderks.net/.
