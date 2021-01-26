ITHACA, NY -- Trader Joe's will open in Ithaca on Friday, Feb. 19. The new 12,500 square-foot store is located on S. Meadow Street, near the new Old Navy, which will be opening Feb. 3.
Doors at Trader Joe's will open at 8 a.m., with a brief ceremonial ribbon cutting immediately preceding it. The celebration will continue with giveaways and more, as store captain Tony Merola and other employees welcome customers to the new location.
The store has hired more than 40 people, mostly from Ithaca, and are looking to add more employees.
Like all Trader Joe’s locations, the Ithaca store has implemented a number of social distancing measures to keep both Crew Members and customers safe. The store will offer plenty of parking and will feature artwork by local artists that pay tribute to area landmarks and attractions, such as Cayuga Lake, local waterfalls and iconic buildings in the area.
Operating hours will be from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily, with senior hours reserved for the first hour of business on Sundays and Wednesdays.
