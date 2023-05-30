The Town of Ithaca Conservation Board invites the public to join them on Monday, June 5th between 6:00 – 7:00 pm at the Town’s Westhaven Preserve to learn how they can help manage the invasive dog-strangling vine or swallow-wort. Swallow-wort is a killer of monarch butterflies. Monarchs are confused by chemical signals from the plant that make the butterflies think it is milkweed, and they lay their eggs on it. But when the monarch caterpillars emerge, they cannot feed on the leaves and they die.
Other invasives in Westhaven Preserve, like honeysuckle, bittersweet, buckthorn, privet, multiflora rose, and garlic mustard, may also be addressed. Gardeners should bring gardening gloves, a garden trowel or a small hand mattock if they have one. The Town will provide some tools for those who need them. Westhaven Preserve is located at the end of Helen’s Way, off Westhaven Road. Come learn how you can help!
This event is part of New York’s annual Invasive Species Awareness Week (ISAW) and is sponsored by the Finger Lakes PRISM. New York ISAW is a statewide educational campaign being held June 5 – 11, 2023 that provides opportunities for New Yorkers to learn about invasive species and how they can prevent and manage their spread. To learn more about what you can do to stop the spread of invasives species in New York State, please go to http://fingerlakesinvasives.org/.
For more information about the event, please contact the Town of Ithaca Planning Department at 607- 273-1747 or msmith@town.ithaca.ny.us.
