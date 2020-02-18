After several delays, the Harold’s Square development is scheduled to open in its entirety on Aug. 21, though the developers have a goal of opening one month prior in July. The new building touts over 47,000 sq. ft. of subdividable office and retail space along with 78 units of housing as well. Apartments will range from 350 sq. ft. studios affectionately called microunits, to 1,100 sq. ft. 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartments. Prices range from $1,300 to $3,000 for apartments.
Until the building opens, though, Vicki Taylor Brous of Flair Strategic Communication is giving tours of the semi-finished building on behalf of developer David Lubin of L Enterprises. A model two-bedroom unit features stainless steel appliances, a quartz countertop, and pet-friendly apartments. Other amenities throughout the building are a fitness center in the basement of the building, a pet-washing station, 1 GB fiber optic internet, and private storage units.
The project has had its share of obstacles, frustrating city officials, developers and citizens alike, but finally appears on the verge of completion as it rises above the Commons. Regardless of the many delays the building has faced, Brous is confident that construction will be done on time or possibly before then. Upon completion, this will be the tallest building in Ithaca.
“With no roads surrounding the project, and having followed the Commons rebuild, while being built in such a public space, it has created a perfect storm of conditions to make any team feel like they are hiking uphill with a load that seems unbearable, but yet the team keeps going,” Brous said. “There are so many complications that come about from building in the downtown core. Your neighbors are in business and we all want them to be successful, but construction is disruptive.”
The building was designed with a setback on the fifth floor to keep it within the height of the Commons. Brous said it would not have been appropriate to put a tower in the historic district of downtown. The ground floor of the building will feature a subdividable area for retail spaces. The exterior of the building is noticeable proof of this as it looks like three different buildings in one place. The 14,000 sq. ft. groundfloor space is designed to allow for three to four tenants or one big retail tenant. Each floor plate has 12,000 sq. ft. of office space throughout it.
The Sage Block Building, which has been a kind of headquarters for developers on this project will be undergoing historic rehabilitation. As of now, there have been additions to make the building handicap accessible and the addition of a courtyard between it and Harold’s Square. Brous detailed some of the other elements that will be going into this rehabilitation.
They will not be doing a renovation of their other next-door neighbor, the Mate Factor Building, though Brous pointed out they have worked with them. However, they initially faced some trouble with a recent third neighbor, Vecino’s Asteri Ithaca project, which generated some in 2018 when that project was introduced. In order to encourage residents to take up a car-free lifestyle, Harold’s Square will be offering TCAT passes to those who live there. Brous said there have been concerns about parking as a whole. Since both the Green and Seneca Street garages will be offline for a certain amount of time, this will be difficult to workaround. However, Brous is confident this will not be much of a problem since there is only one garage that allows for overnight parking anyway.
“Both the Green and Seneca [Street] Garages don’t allow for overnight parking, you’re supposed to move your car every few hours,” Brous said. “But, the Cayuga Street Garage does allow for long-term parking and being that it’s one block away, we’ll certainly be encouraging our residents to get permits. The permits are actually lower cost than those for Green and Seneca. Really, Green and Seneca should be reserved for short-term parkers who are visiting the downtown businesses. So, encouraging people to leave their cars. It’s easy to access, a block away, and providing the amenities for them be car-free.”
During construction, the building is heated with two construction heaters, that have made the building, particularly the stairwells, extremely hot. However, as the building’s completion date nears, they will be switching over to a regular heat pump system. Currently, they are on the main electric. The building will be abiding by NYSERDA’s standards for environmental friendliness by having an efficient heating and cooling system, a hot water heater, LED lighting, water-saving fixtures, investment in off-site 60.3-kilowatt solar farm to further offset fossil fuel-generated power usage, and a 35 percent less energy usage than a similar type conventionally built building.
Considering this building has a name similar to the famous public pavilion in Manhattan, Herald’s Square, it can be confusing to say one name without invoking the other. Brous said the building’s name does come from a former business of developer David Lubin of L Enterprises, who is a partner in Harold's Square with McGuire Development.
“This is a project that defines perseverance, or a determination to build an iconic, revitalizing project under extreme circumstances, because you believe in the downtown and the community,” Brous said. “It may take some effort for the public to understand its benefit, but it is projected and will be realized over time.”
