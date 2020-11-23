ITHACA– Tompkins Trust Company will host its annual Shred Day on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the East Hill Plaza from 9 a.m. - noon. This free event was previously scheduled for April, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In collaboration with Finger Lakes ReUse and Recycling & Materials Management of Tompkins County, this event will allow members of the community to safely shred their confidential paper-based documents.
To participate in Shred Day, all paper must be clean, dry and ready to be shredded; ensure all papers are free from staples and spiral binders. Additionally, limit recyclables to six boxes. Tompkins Trust Company reserves the right to limit the amount and size of material and to refuse anything it deems inappropriate. Also, note that Tompkins Trust Company is unable to recycle boxes this year.
Due to COVID-19, there will be new policies enforced to ensure safety. As this is a contactless Shred Day, volunteers will be unable to take boxes of paper out of cars, so participants should come prepared to carry their own boxes. During the event, additional social distancing measures will be enforced and masks will be required at all times. While in line, please maintain six feet of distance, and when directed, place your papers on the table and then step back six feet. These new policies will help ensure the safety of all.
To learn more about Shred Day, visit: https://www.tompkinstrust.com/shred-day.
