ITHACA, NY, October 24, 2022 – Tompkins Community Bank is committed to supporting the communities in which it operates, especially as individuals navigate critical life decisions such as homebuying. To help, Tompkins will host a virtual First-Time Homebuyers Seminar for would-be buyers in Tompkins County, Cortland, Auburn, and Syracuse. The free workshop is open to the public and will be held on Wednesday, October 26th from 12:00 PM–1:00 PM.
Founded in 1836, Tompkins Community Bank serves the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Through its unique local decision-making model, the bank offers personalized service and exceptional responsiveness, while delivering a broad range of products and services for consumers and businesses. Insurance services are offered through Tompkins Insurance Agencies, and wealth management services are available through Tompkins Financial Advisors.
The seminar, which is an installment of Tompkins’ Community Events Series, will provide information to help first-time homebuyers navigate the various programs and services available to help start a home and the buying process from start to finish.
Attendees will learn from Tompkins’ experts including Residential Mortgage Lending Manager Stacy Merrill, Residential Mortgage Originators Kristina Dresser, Bonnie Osadchey, Stephanie Klym, Laurie Anania, and Chris Kelly, as well as Residential Mortgage Sales Associate Dustin Patte as they review the ins and outs of the home buying process. The expert-led event will include a question-and-answer session with attendees and a discussion of special first-time homebuyer products and services.
“There are many questions surrounding the home buying process, especially for first-time homebuyers,” shared Merrill. “Navigating the process for the first time can be extremely exciting yet overwhelming, which is why we want to prepare first-time buyers with the resources they need to navigate the journey of homeownership confidently.”
To register, please visit: webinar.tompkinsbank.com/first-time-homebuyer-cny
