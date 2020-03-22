Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. High around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.