At 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 26, deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at Agava restaurant. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found two people stabbed in an altercation. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 21 year-old bystander attempted to intervene in the dispute and was stabbed.
While the altercation continued, another subject, a 26 year-old man, was stabbed just before the suspect fled the scene. According to a statement given to the Cornell University Police Department, the suspect's vehicle is a white Nissan Altima. The vehicle in question was later found in Lansing, unattended. However, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office does not have any information to substantiate this report at this time.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8”- 5’10”, late 20’s to early 30’s, wearing a black leather jacket and a Chicago Bulls baseball hat. The 21 year old victim was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse and is in critical condition. The 26 year old victim was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.
On Thursday afternoon, Cornell University published a statement indicating that the 21 year old victim was a student at Cornell.
“Cornell was notified by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department that a Cornell student was stabbed while attempting to intervene during an altercation at a local restaurant last evening," Cornell spokesperson John Carberry said in a statement. "Our prayers go out to our student and to the second victim of the attack, and to their families and friends. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (607) 257-1345 or the Sheriff’s Office confidential tip line at (607) 266-5420.”
New York State Police, Cornell University Police, Ithaca Police Department and Bangs Ambulance assisted the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office on the scene. Anyone with information or witnesses to the stabbing can contact the Sheriff’s office at (607) 257-1345 or the Sheriff's Office confidential tip line at (607) 266-5420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.