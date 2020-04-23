County Administrator Jason Molino will seek permission from New York State to utilize almost $600,000 in grant funding to provide relief to local renters impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The relief would come in the form of reassigned state grant funding from the Community Development Block Grant program (Healthy Homes Rehabilitation Program III) "to a new temporary rental subsidy program for renters in Tompkins County whose incomes and ability to pay rent have been reduced by COVID-19 impacts."
The move is sure to placate, at least partially, the vocal movement in favor of a county wide suspension of rent, although there is one large caveat: rental units in the City of Ithaca will not be eligible for the program, although it appears that may be on the way via Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services. When the COVID-19 outbreak began and social distancing guidelines began in mid-March, a wide swath of local residents lost their jobs and, in some cases, their ability to pay rent. New York State has enacted an eviction moratorium for the time being, but there have been plenty of calls for local governments to go further.
According to a memo discussed by the county's Housing and Economic Development Committee, the state's Office of Community Renewal has announced that they are making CDBG funds available for municipalities to start short-term rental relief programs. West said that the funding could likely help between 150-160 households for three months.
The total funding would be $589,066, at least that would be the amount formally requested to be reprogrammed. The money, supplied through the state's Office of Community Renewal, is not being utilized currently because it was meant to be dedicated to home renovations and repairs for substandard housing. All that work has been halted as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
"The Department of Planning and Sustainability plans to work with the County Administrator to formally request reprogramming of up to $589,066 of the CDBG award towards rent subsidies of up to three months for income-qualified households who have been economically impacted by COVID-19," the memo, written by Tompkins County Senior Planner David West, stated. "The details of that program are still in development, but we believe acting quickly in this case is of the [utmost] priority, and plan to work with our existing CDBG subrecipient, Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS), to implement a streamlined program for rolling out this subsidy."
Eligible households would likely include:
- Household income no more than 80 percent of the Area Median Income for Tompkins County
- Households must reside in Tompkins County, but not in the City of Ithaca
- Households must be economically impacted by COVID-19, such as via furloughs, hours reductions, lay-offs, etc.
- Rent can only be subsidized for a maximum of three months
- Landlord must self-certify that the unit meets code requirements and must allow inspection when/if that is possible
- There must be an agreement that the rent will stay the same and the tenant will be housed for the three months the subsidy is in place
"In partnership with INHS and the City of Ithaca, additional sources of funds and partners are being pursued to grow the scope and reach of this program beyond the limitations of our CDBG funds," the memo noted. "This program would be managed by Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.