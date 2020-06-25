Tompkins County announced today that it would be resuming its search for a Chief Equity and Diversity Officer, a "new senior leadership position in the County Administration" that will serve as a "partner in driving forward the key strategies of the organization."
The person chosen for the position will be charged with guiding the county's commitment to "be a diverse, anti-racist, equitable and inclusive organization," both inside the county administration itself and on the ground. The search for a candidate had been put on hold in March due to the county's hiring freeze related to COVID-19, but the position is now being prioritized.
“In the Chief Equity and Diversity Officer we are seeking someone who is a visionary leader, a collaborator and key strategist who can help shape the future of Tompkins County government," Deputy County Administrator Lisa Holmes said.
Dr. Kenneth Clarke, Sr., Director of the Tompkins County Office of Human Rights and member of the County’s Diversity and Inclusion Infusion Team stated, “The Chief Equity Diversity Officer position symbolizes the priority Tompkins County leadership has placed on centering racial and other forms of equity in its policies, practices and programs.”
Rachel Graham, Administrative Recording Clerk and member of the County’s Diversity and Inclusion Infusion Team stated, “We (Diversity & Inclusion Infusion Team) knew when we began our research in January, 2019 that this was necessary and important work for Tompkins County. As we delved deeper it became clear to us that there was a need for a qualified leader dedicated to this work in our organization to continue moving the needle forward and to affect substantive change here in Tompkins County. I’m grateful that we’re moving forward with this recommendation and look forward to collaborating with Tompkins County’s first Chief Equity and Diversity Officer.”
