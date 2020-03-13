The Tompkins County Public Library will close its doors until April 13 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The announcement came in a brief statement from the library Friday night. It comes on the heels of Tompkins County declaring a state of emergency on Friday to address the public health crisis, and that all public schools will be closed until April 13.
"Effective March 14 through April 13, Tompkins County Public Library will be closed due to its responsibility to the community to limit the spread of the coronavirus in conjunction with Tompkins County school closings. Online resources are still available at www.tcpl.org."
No other information was made available by the library at this time.
