The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office will be the primary law enforcement agency responsible for monitoring large public gatherings during the pandemic, according to Tompkins County officials.
The role will play an increasingly important role over the next several months as local colleges, particularly Cornell University, try to pull off having students on campus despite the coronavirus outbreak. Cornell has insisted it will be especially vigilant of parties and other gatherings that would likely be violating statewide mandates concerning masks, social distancing and number of people at the gatherings.
Authorities said their first course of action when reporting to a gathering that is violating those rules would be to use education. If violations continue, unspecified fines could be implemented. If those running the gathering are college students, their schools will be notified.
The county said such gatherings can be reported at (607) 273-8000.
“Our primary goals are to encourage positive behavior, and to provide education when we can," Sheriff Derek Osborne said. "We know that wearing a mask, reducing gathering sizes, and keeping six feet of distance can help stop the spread, and hope that everyone continues to take their responsibility to do so seriously.”
