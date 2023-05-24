Over the last few weeks there has been a dramatic increase in anxiety from elected officials that have worried about an influx of immigrants seeking asylum coming to their cities and towns as a little known section of U.S. health law known as Title 42 expired at midnight on May 11.
Title 42 has been in effect since March 2020 and allowed the federal government to temporarily block non-citizens from entering the U.S. “when doing so is required in the interest of public health.” The rule essentially allowed border officials to return asylum seekers to the other side of the border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
According to Amnesty International, “An asylum seeker is a person who has left their country and is seeking protection from persecution and serious human rights violations in another country, but who hasn't yet been legally recognized as a refugee and is waiting to receive a decision on their asylum claim. Seeking asylum is a human right.”
The end of the policy has caused an eruption of fear-mongering over the effect that an increase in immigration will have on local governments across the country. In the days before the law expired, Governor Kathy Hochul even declared a state of emergency in anticipation for the increase in asylum seekers. In addition to the statewide emergency declaration, 27 counties across the state have declared emergencies of their own.
Downstate counties such as Orange, Rockland, and Dutchess have been especially worried as New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to relocate migrants to the Hudson Valley. Local electeds from these counties have expressed outrage over the lack of communication from the Adamns administration. A Rockland County judge has temporarily blocked the city’s attempt to transport asylum seekers to the county, Orange County has threatened to sue the City over their actions, and Dutchess County Executive William O’Neil issued an executive order banning asylum seekers from being housed in the county. The executive order threatens anyone who houses asylum seekers with a criminal misdemeanor charge.
The heightened paranoia has also led to the publication of a story in the New York Post which alleged that a hotel in Newburgh kicked out homeless veterans to make room to house asylum seekers that were transported to Orange County. The story has since been debunked by reporters at Mid-Hudson News who revealed “there were no veterans at the hotel, none were kicked out and no other guests were told to vacate.”
While elected officials across New York State have panicked at the thought of an increase in asylum seekers being transported to their counties, local leaders in Tompkins County — one of the few sanctuary counties in upstate New York — have kept relatively cool heads.
The Chairwoman of Tompkins County Legislature, Shawna Black, has responded to the situation saying, “the stance that we took was really not to be so reactive to new information.” Black continued saying that “we really wanted to open up the conversation with the Governor's office and have some type of plan so that we're equipped to take care of people that might want to make Ithaca their home.”
In a statement made during the May 16 meeting of the Legislature, Black said, “Tompkins County has always prided itself on being a caring, accepting, and open community. As we observed during the pandemic, we have the tools and people to manage an emergency, coordinate with partners, and communicate with our community.”
While there aren’t any plans to relocate asylum seekers to Tompkins County, Black said that “In the future, Tompkins County may be in a position to welcome asylum seekers. If given the opportunity, we would do so with coordinated resources and open communication with the State, local partners, and our community.”
According to Black, “Plans are in development if we were to receive asylum seekers. Our Administration, Emergency Response, Social Services, and Sheriff’s Department staff are working diligently and staying informed on the issues as they develop.”
Black has said that if the county does receive asylum seekers “we would commit to as robust and compassionate accommodations as we are able to offer.”
In a recent interview Black said that if asylum seekers are sent to the county the top priority would be “to make sure that we are able to house and feed people,” while the migrants are in the process of maintaining their working papers. Black continued saying that “during that time we would need to provide housing, food, medical and childcare,” for migrants sent to the county.
According to Black, she has been told that New York City “would pick up the tab” to cover costs for housing and feeding asylum seekers for the first 180 days they’re in the county.
“We are fortunate to have a caring community with so much goodwill,” Black said. She added that actions are underway to balance the potential need to house asylum seekers at the same time as the local homeless population is growing.
Black has told the legislature, “Regardless of how this plays out, we can no longer endlessly debate proposals and leave those in need and unhoused without actions to ensure stable housing and effective services.” She continued saying that the issue is “complicated – but it is also possible.”
Black has said that the U.S. has an imperfect immigration and asylum system, and “regardless of inaction at the State and Federal levels, welcoming communities like ours can do our small part to offer safe harbor.”
Instead of advocating for banning the transportation of asylum seekers to the county like several other counties across the state have done, Black has asked for increased communication from the Governor “to give us some notice so that we can be prepared,” to take care of those in need.
According to Black, “those who seek asylum in Tompkins County will be welcomed as our new neighbors.”
