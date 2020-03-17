The Tompkins County Health Department has announced that a third person has tested positive for COVID-19, the third day in a row a new positive test has been announced.
A contact investigation has been initiated.
Increased testing around the county, mostly in the form of a newly-opened drive-through clinic, also showed some dividends as the number of those tested rose significantly, seen in the chart below:
In keeping with prior releases, no further information about the positive test patient was released. The previous two have been from the Ithaca College community, though its unclear how they are connected to the community and whether or not other people have been quarantined or isolated as a result of the subsequent contact investigations. Previous positive cases have been confirmed to be part of IC by the school's president, Shirley Collado.
