Two weeks after announcing his resignation from The Tompkins County Legislature to receive intensive cancer treatment, Henry Granison passed away on Saturday, November 5.
Legislator Granison was first elected to the Tompkins County Legislature in 2017 and was re-elected last year to represent the City of Ithaca’s Third District, which includes the Belle Sherman neighborhood, as well as parts of Cornell, Collegetown and South Hill.
During his time in office Legislator Granison was known for his commitment to his constituents and work as the Chair of the Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Upon his resignation, Chair of the Tompkins County Legislature, Shawna Black said, “The county has made progress in many areas due to Henry’s love of community and commitment to equity.”
Before stepping down, Legislator Granison said, “It has been an honor serving on this Legislature. My colleagues are smart, caring, and dedicated. I am proud of the work that we’ve been able to do, and of my participation in many of the important issues that we’ve faced. The constituents in District Three are smart and thoughtful; I love learning from them and serving them. While my cancer treatment prevents me from completing my term, I am grateful that the good work will continue, both because of my colleagues and my constituents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.