ITHACA, NY -- On Monday, Nov. 29, at 6:46 p.m., the Sheriff's Office had a jail inmate escape during a work detail. 
 
Jeffrey E. Cornell, age 37, was serving a sentence for driving while intoxicated, with additional charges pending, and was working as a trustee at the jail. Trustees are inmates that have been screened and deemed eligible for special work details. Typical duties include kitchen work, cleaning duties, snow removal, and laundry service. 
 
At the above date and time, Cornell was escorted outside the jail by a corrections officer to take the trash to the dumpster when he ran off on foot in the direction of Warren Road.
 
He is described as a white male, approximately 5'10", 230 lbs., with brown hair and a receding hairline, with a large goatee and mustache, and blue eyes. He was wearing tan pants, a white t-shirt, and a gray sweatshirt when he escaped, but has since entered a laundromat and changed into a long-sleeved red shirt.
 
Law enforcement called off the ground-search for Cornell by 11:30 p.m. due to the exhaustion of all search options. Witness accounts and tracking efforts led searchers into the City of Ithaca where all ability to further track Cornell was lost. The investigation into his whereabouts will continue. 
 
A warrant has been obtained for Cornell on the charge of escape in the second degree, a Class E felony.  An investigation into the incident will be conducted in conjunction with the NYS Commission of Correction. 
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Cornell is asked to call the 911 Center at (607) 274-2444 or the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office at (607) 257-1345.

