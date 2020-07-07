Tompkins County announced that the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for today (Tuesday), with heat index values of up to 95 expected. It will be quite hot.
The heat advisory lasts from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., and "the hot temperatures combined with high humidity could cause heat-related illnesses to occur."
The county advises that those outside should be prepared and cautious to reduce the heat's impact on health.
“Far and away, the most important things you can do are to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun as much as possible,” said Geoff Dunn, Community Preparedness Coordinator with the Department of Emergency Response. “Be sure to check on relatives and neighbors, and never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles.”
The county further suggested lightweight clothing and rescheduling strenuous activities until morning or evening. If you are working outdoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, and call 9-1-1.
“Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the traditional locations used for relief against the heat – like malls, theaters, and libraries – are unavailable,” said Dunn. “That’s why following the proper precautions to keep you and your family safe is paramount at this time.”
The extreme heat and humidity is expected to last through the week, with heat index values potentially reaching into the mid-90’s again Thursday and Friday afternoons. For more information, visit the Tompkins County Health Department website at: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/summer/heat.
