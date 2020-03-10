The Tompkins County Health Department has announced some shuffling tests regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The person who was "under investigation" for a COVID-19 diagnosis, which was announced on Sunday, has tested negative and been released. But two more people have now been taken into isolation and are under investigation while the health department awaits their testing to be returned from the Center for Disease Control. To date, there are still no confirmed cases in Tompkins County. The health department is now updating its numbers every day on their website.
Regarding the two new people under investigation, the department said: "This means that the individuals were evaluated by a health care provider, samples were collected and sent to a lab to be tested for COVID-19, and the individuals were placed in isolation with daily monitoring by community health nurses."
In total, 42 people are being quarantined by the health department, a result of federal guidelines regarding people who return from international travel. As far as has been announced, each of those 42 people are asymptomatic and healthy but must remain under quarantine for 14 days.
Across New York State, as of Tuesday afternoon there are now 173 confirmed cases across several counties statewide.
The health department reiterated its normal warnings about how to prevent catching coronavirus:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available, cover your cough or sneeze into your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Avoid handshakes and hugs, use an elbow bump instead
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- For information about handwashing, see CDC’s Handwashing website and posters are available for download on the TCHD website.
A hotline is available for New Yorkers to call for information about COVID-19: 1-888-364-3065. For more information call the Health Department at 607-274-6604 or go to http://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/factsheets/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.