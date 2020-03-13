This is a developing story and more will be added.
Though Tompkins County still does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19, County Administrator Jason Molino has declared a state of emergency and all public schools in Tompkins County will close effective immediately. The schools will remain closed through April 12.
There are still 15 people under investigation for coronavirus in the county, and 52 people are in quarantine but are healthy and asymptomatic. The announcement was made at a press conference Friday evening featuring Molino, Public Health Director Frank Kruppa, Ithaca City School District Superintendent Luvelle Brown, TST-BOCES Superintendent Jeff Matteson and Tompkins County Legislature Chair Leslyn McBean-Clairborne.
"The last few weeks have been unprecedented for our community and the nation as a whole," Molino said. "Public Health Director Frank Kruppa has recommended that public schools throughout the county close to students to limit the spread of this virus in our community. I have decided to take pre-emptive steps to limit the impact to our community by declaring a state of emergency to address this public health crisis."
Unlike schools, childcare facilities are not subject to closing in relation to the declaration.
Molino went on to say the declaration would "provide the county with the support and flexibility to repair and respond to this rapidly evolving situation." Molino said over the next 24-48 hours the county would be working with all seven school districts in Tompkins County to flesh out the plans and establish processes for providing the services that the districts and students need.
"The purpose is to give us a chance to limit another gathering space where we're bringing students together in tight quarters, obviously the possibility of disease spread is increased," Kruppa said. "It gives us the opportunity to clean, it gives us the opportunity to understand the disease and how it's evolving here in Tompkins County."
Officials would not say whether or not the decision to close schools was spurred by someone in or connected to a school in the area being quarantined or isolated, citing medical privacy concerns.
"The individuals that are quarantined and under investigation are from our community and it is a community response to this, and we're not going to be sharing any details about those individuals for their privacy," Kruppa said. People are still directed to contact 211 for coronavirus questions.
Breakfast and lunch will still be available for ICSD students. Brown said the district would expand upon the summer meal pick-up program locations that have been in place before, adding additional spots.
According to a release from ICSD sent out during the press conference: "Meals are available for any student Monday-Friday from 8:00-9:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. in the parking lots and bus loops at six locations: Beverly J. Martin Elementary School, Caroline Elementary School, DeWitt Middle School, Enfield Elementary School, Lehman Alternative Community School, and South Hill Elementary School. If you do not have access to transportation or cannot leave your home, call 2-1-1 to arrange food delivery. Details will be available at each site in print and on our website: www.ithacacityschools.org."
Molino said the significance of the "state of emergency" declaration is that it frees up the county to work more quickly on a number of fronts to address any new issues that arise associated with COVID-19, and could include easier funding requests going forward from larger government entities.
"What this allows us to do is streamline the procurement of services, it also allows us to provide services to our communities, municipalities and school districts in different, more creative ways," Molino said. "That's the immediate ability that this opens up. It also does open up the opportunity for funding, through the state or the federal government, depending on how those future emergencies are funded. It really opens up our ability to be flexible as we evolve in this response."
"We have been working with the state through the existing systems for additional supplies, whether they're cleaning supplies or additional supplies for different agencies," Molino said, noting that the Department of Emergency Response is handling that process.
