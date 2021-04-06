Tompkins County 4-H will offer its popular “Kritter Kamp” after a year’s absence due to COVID-19. The program offers a unique opportunity for youth aged 9–13 who have an interest in (but little or no experience with) animals to gain hands-on experience working with an animal to prepare it for showing. Kritter Kamp will be held on Friday and Saturday May 21 & 22 at 4-H Acres and will NOT be offered as an overnight program this year.
Kritter Kamp participants are provided with an animal (sheep, dairy calf, fiber goat, dog or rabbit) and will work closely with an experienced 4-H member who mentors them as they learn and practice new skills. Youth will learn about animal behavior, grooming tips, anatomy, health, nutrition and diet needs, proper handling and presentation of an animal for show. The program will end with a show and awards celebration on Saturday evening that parents are welcome to attend.
Participation is limited this year due to COVID-19 safety requirements. The registration deadline is May 1 and interested youth are encouraged to sign up early as this program fills quickly. A $65 registration fee covers handouts and a binder of resources, a Kritter Kamp t-shirt, water bottle, snacks, a boxed lunch and use of all necessary grooming tools, halters, equipment, and animals during the program. Some scholarships are available.
For more information, a registration form, schedule and Kritter Kamp safety plan, visit: http://ccetompkins.org/ kritter-kamp or contact Brenda Carpenter, 4-H Extension Educator, at (607) 272-2292 or btc6@cornell.edu.
Participation in 4-H is open to all youth aged 5 to 18. 4-H is the youth development program of the Cooperative Extension System and USDA. For information on 4-H clubs and other offerings in Tompkins County, visit http://ccetompkins.org/4H .
