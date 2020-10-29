Congressman Tom Reed will host a rally in Ithaca to stand up for first amendment rights, the Congressman announced on Thursday. The rally will be hosted on the East end of the Commons at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
The rally, titled "Stand Up for Your Rights and Freedom," will start in the Commons, at the intersection of Aurora Street and E. State Street, and conclude at the City Hall where Reed will present a U.S. flag to be hung as a symbol of unity.
Residents interested in participating in the rally but unable to attend in person will be able to view the event live on the Congressman's Facebook page.
The rally is meant to symbolize a rejection of the rise of political extremism, the congressman stated in a press release. Political extremism has been one of the congressman's focus points this election season. On Tuesday, he doubled down on his claims against his Democratic challenger Tracy Mitrano.
"Tracy, you represent the extremism of the Democratic Party," he said.
The rally comes almost a week after protesters occupied the Commons for five hours on Saturday holding Law Enforcement flags and Antiracist banners. The week prior, protestors and counter-protesters broke into several fights along Route 13, during a Back the Blue protest. Ithaca has been the epicenter of social and political tension in the district.
In the past, Reed has referred to Ithaca residents and his political opponent as a city of "radicals."
At the event, Reed and local officials will share brief remarks, he said in a statement. Reed will also answer questions at the start and end of the rally.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
This story has been updated— an original version of this story said the flag would be presented at the City Town Hall, Reed has said the flag will be presented at the City capitol— City Hall.
