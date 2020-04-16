The buses left Wednesday morning, carrying nearly 60 medical professionals from the Cayuga Health System hospitals in Ithaca, at Cayuga Medical Center, and in Montour Falls at Schuyler Hospital, where they had been working to New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, where the work environment had become much different over the last few weeks.
The group was seen off by a cadre of local officials like Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick and U.S. Representative Tom Reed and area citizens, who lined the bus’ route through downtown Ithaca, while socially distancing, with pre-printed signs thanking the group of nurses, doctors and medical professionals for their courage. The group is designated to return on May 7, though that is theoretically subject to change depending on the situation at that time.
America’s largest city has been hit the hardest in the United States by the coronavirus outbreak. There have been 106,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City as of Tuesday afternoon, making up more than one third of the total number of positive cases in the entire country. In the city alone, 7,349 people have died from the illness. While Governor Andrew Cuomo said this week that he believes the worst of the virus’ spread has passed, both numbers are certain to continue to rise for the foreseeable future.
With the looming figures in mind, the bus’ travel from central New York to the outbreak’s frontlines was at times difficult, said Dr. LouAnne Giangreco, an emergency medical doctor and Cayuga Health System’s Chief Medical Officer. She is one of the on-site leaders overseeing the group’s trip, signing on to take the journey when she saw the extent of the situation in New York City and how much extra help was needed.
“I think there were so many different feelings on the bus,” Giangreco said. “There was some sadness from leaving behind our family and friends and some of those heartfelt goodbyes. It was so heartwarming to see the Ithaca community come out for us with their signs and well-wishes. We were so impressed that our goodbye went on for so long, we even had individuals out on I-81 with signs for us. And there was the anticipation of going to New York and knowing what this experience would be like as well.”
After arriving in New York City Wednesday afternoon, Giangreco said the team set to work quickly to learn the ropes of New York Presbyterian Hospital (NYP) and find out ways they could help immediately. By Monday, the Cayuga Health team members’ were on the floor assisting how they could. The group is working 12 hour shifts, and living in The Benjamin NYC hotel, which has been opened for healthcare workers, along with a group of medical professionals from the University of California-San Francisco.
“We got the team up and orienting from the team from NYP, then out of the floors and helping,” Giangreco said in a phone call on Monday. “Then, today they actually deployed onto two units, an ICU level unit and a medical level unit for our nursing staff, with support from our physicians and [Advanced Practice Professionals] as well. It has really been fast paced and an exciting time here.”
With the obvious population disparity in mind, the coronavirus outbreak in NYC has been leagues worse so far than what has been seen in Tompkins County. While last week marked the first two deaths recorded in Tompkins County from the disease, both were patients from downstate who had been transported up to Cayuga Medical Center during the days prior to their passing. Overall, Tompkins County has 113 positive cases as of April 14, with 84 of those people having been classified as “recovered” and four currently hospitalized at CMC.
The relative calmness of the outbreak’s medical impacts in Tompkins County, relative to other places in the country and in New York State, made the decision easier for Giangreco and her colleagues, she said.
“I think we were trying to brainstorm as a leadership team, and we know that there’s a need in New York,” Giangreco said. “We know that our volumes have decreased locally. People are staying home and social distancing. [...] We saw that we could marry up the two opportunities, the need for healthcare professionals in New York and our capability to be able to provide that from a local perspective.”
When the call went out for help in New York City, the response from Cayuga Health System staff was eager. Over 100 people signed up in the first 48 hours after the initial request for volunteers was circulated, according to Giangreco. The process from the call to the group’s departure was just five days.
Part of the swiftness was the wealth of responses from health workers in the area, but Giangreco also said there was some level of urgency to get to the city, and trained to be able to help, by this week specifically, as this has been touted to be the “peak week” for the disease in New York City by medical and public health officials, likely meaning this will be the week when the most extra workforce is needed in NYC hospitals. While projecting confidence, Giangreco admitted that the situation is unprecedented.
“We knew that New York was moving towards peak, the anticipated peak time when we decided to come down was April 15, so we wanted to get our team down here for when they were needed,” she said. “I don’t think from a medical standpoint we’ve seen anything like this in our generation. [...] It’s an unprecedented time, but we’re part of the solution in bringing in the support that people need.”
The adrenaline of the experience thus far has prevented Giangreco from a “Why did I do this?” type of moment; with so much going on, she indicated, there isn’t much time to sit and think about that sort of thing. Plus, she said she has felt safe and protected each time she’s been in New York Presbyterian during the time there.
“It’s been a very busy time, when you’re motivated by your ‘why,’ and I think a lot of us are motivated by our ‘why,’ which is helping and caring for people and making a difference,” Giangreco said. “I think it makes those times that are very busy, when we’re working with new people, when we’re taking care of people with a lot of medical needs, it makes it easier to keep on moving forward and taking care of need.”
Without knowing how the rest of the trip is going to go, Giangreco acknowledged that there may always be some lingering hesitation in all of the group’s minds about whether or not they should have just stayed here instead of putting themselves at additional risk. But, again, Giangreco reiterates that this is more or less why many of those who took the trip got involved in the profession in the first place.
“You do think of those things, that we could have stayed home, but if not us then who?” Giangreco said. “We got into healthcare because we wanted to make a difference in the lives of others. It’s not great that this is happening, but here’s our opportunity to step in when help is really needed. So we were happy to step forward to do what’s right for people and to take care of patients.”
