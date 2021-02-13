ITHACA, NY -- It’s no secret that the weather in Ithaca can be on the gloomy side. During the winter months, the sky becomes relentlessly gray, with few sunny days to speak of. Seasonal affective disorder, often referred to as the winter blues, is a type of depression that is prevalent throughout the northeast and is brought on by the change in weather, reduction of sunlight and shorter days.
Seasonal affective disorder affects an estimated 10 million people every year, but this year folks are being hit doubly hard as restrictions due to the pandemic continue to be in place. Now, not only are people dealing with the dreary weather, but they can’t gather with their friends and family, can’t participate in activities and have the added stress of protecting themselves against COVID-19.
Symptoms of depression include losing interest in activities you once enjoyed, changes in appetite or weight, feeling sluggish or agitated, having low energy, feeling hopeless or worthless and having difficulty concentrating. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, seasonal affective disorder can be displayed through any of those symptoms, plus specific symptoms like oversleeping, overeating (particularly with a craving for carbohydrates), weight gain and social withdrawal.
Amber Carmichael, a social worker at Cayuga Medical Center, said that she’s definitely seen an increase in people with depressive symptoms.
“A lot of people in this area suffer from [seasonal affective disorder] because of the lack of sun,” she said. “And a lot of people are exhibiting signs of depression because of a lack of socialization.”
To help combat these feelings, Carmichael suggests setting aside time to relax and clear your mind of whatever stress is going on, even if it’s just for a little bit. She suggests journaling, reading or coloring to help refocus your mind away from your struggles.
“And before we got all this snow, I’d recommend getting a walk in the fresh air,” she said. “It helps you feel not so cooped up.”
The reason finding a hobby works is it distracts your brain, Carmichael said.
“If you take an adult coloring book, for instance, you have to focus on that task and not so much on what was bothering you before,” she said. “Or if you’re reading, you really delve into that story instead.”
Another way to help seasonal affective disorder is to buy a medical light therapy lamp if you have the means. The light doesn’t transmit any actual UV rays, so your skin isn’t in any danger, but the lamps mimic the effect of sunlight and help your body produce vitamin D, which helps reduce symptoms of seasonal affective disorder.
“They really do work,” Carmichael said.
Carmichael also suggests putting in the effort to socialize in safe ways, such as Zoom happy hours or FaceTime calls with friends and family. She said she recognizes that there’s no perfect substitute for the connection and intimacy of seeing friends and family in person, but that spending time virtually is a good substitute given the circumstances.
“I would tell people not to seclude,” she said. “Try and interact with people in some way.”
She also emphasized the importance of talking about your feelings with those closest to you.
“If you feel like you are sad or depressed, reach out to people,” she said. “Don’t try to hold it in, that’s not good.”
If you think you’re suffering from depression or seasonal affective disorder, make an appointment with your primary care physician or reach out to a mental health expert for an appointment. If you think you’re in immediate danger of harming yourself, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the TTY number at 1-800-799-4889. You can also text the crisis line by sending the message “HOME” to 741741.
