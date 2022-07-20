Thursday, July 7
Michael J. Thomas, 33, of Ithaca, was arrested for 4 counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, for the following incidents:
- June 20—Mr. Tire, Elmira Road
- June 27— Ithaca Grain & Pet Supply, W Seneca Street
- June 28—K&H Redemption Center, W State Street
- June 29—Papa John’s Pizza, Franklin Street
Thomas was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Friday, July 8
Thomas was arrested again, this time for 2 counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, for the following incidents:
- July 6—Hickey’s Music Store, 104 Adams Street
- July 7—Diane’s Downtown Automotive, 435 W State Street
Thomas was arraigned in Ithaca City court and was released on his own recognizance.
Tuesday, July 12
Thomas was arrested for a third time, after being observed by the IPD rummaging through a boat on a trailer in the parking lot of Bed, Bath and Beyond. He tried to flee on a bicycle and was stopped on the 600 block of Clinton Street. An investigator and officer were injured during the stop, one requiring medical attention.
Thomas was charged with Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Possession of Burglar’s Tools, a Class A Misdemeanor.
He was also charged with 5 counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, for the following incidents:
- July 9— Safelight Auto Glass, 150 Cecil A Malone Drive
- July 10— The Fall Creek House, 302 Lake Street
- July 10— The Lincoln Street Diner, 309 E Lincoln Street
- July 10—Burglary of Rosie’s Ice Cream Shop 312 E Seneca Street
- July 11— Milk Stand Restaurant, 215 N Meadow Street
Thomas was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with no bail.
