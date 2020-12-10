Wasn't April supposed to be the cruelest month? Then came May, June, July, August, September, October, November...and here we are. I don't always have two free fingers to jam into my ears when the news comes on, so the grim bulletins of 2020 still occasionally penetrate my bubble. Wacko denialism, the daily pestilence death count drumbeat, an absurd politicization of public health, trash-talking IPD officers, schools going remote on short notice. There's no denying we're facing a bleak winter, but it's the holiday season, and there are actually shards of good news lying about. Let's look at a couple...
Donald J. Trump is only going to be president for 41 more days. 41 more news cycles. 41 more headlines with the outrage of the day. This is actually bad news for media outlets across the land who are entwined in a symbiotic coupling with the president that has allowed both to colonize our brains for four years. Sober, competent governance is not clickbait. But for the rest of us, it looks like Sanity may reclaim her tenuous grasp on the tiller of the Ship of State.
And Georgia went for Biden. Georgia! Yes, the state where citizens are prone to saying things like "fetch Mama's pry bar, Purvis. She's fixin' to stand up." By a razor-thin margin, but still. We'll see just how strong the commitment to good judgment is on January 5th.
If you set aside the terrifying spectacle of a chief executive who is unmoored from the real world, and the accompanying existential threat to our basic institutions, the efforts of the Last Sycophants Standing are a hilarious spectacle. Come on...Four Seasons Total Landscaping? Gossamer-thin legal arguments? Zany witnesses? They are the Keystone Cops of politics, and we'll miss their uproarious incompetence when they're gone. In 41 days.
I think we're in a better place in terms of dealing with quarantining and social distancing than we were in the spring. Back in March, everyone was binge-watching Tiger King. Now...The Queen's Gambit. Not to be judgy, but we were briefly obsessed with the showdown between Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic. Now, we're briefly obsessed with an orphaned chess prodigy who becomes the world's greatest player. Chess! We haven't paid attention to the game since Fischer and Spassky. That's progress, my friends.
Vaccinations are here. The final proof that I'm an idiot — as if any were needed— is that I still read posts on Facebook, and I've seen some that essentially say that the vaccinations can't be safe because they were developed too quickly. Mostly these are posts by people steeped in up to an hour of internet epidemiology training. Here's the thing: when we set our minds to it, we accomplish amazing things very quickly. It's kind of the miracle of the United States. We went from Albert Einstein proposing the theoretical possibility of atomic bombs to Franklin Roosevelt in August 1939 to inventing and building functioning nuclear weapons by August 1945. Not saying that's a good thing, just remarking that it was a fast turnaround. In October 1957, the Soviets launched a foil-covered basketball into orbit, and it was the first man-made satellite. Less than 12 years later, Neil Armstrong was uttering platitudes while standing on the surface of the moon. There was some urgency in developing a vaccine in 2020, and it got done. It's good news. Just get the damn shots.
There's more good news. Last week, the House passed a bill decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level. The Bills are having a decent season. Dr. Fauci is going to be President Biden's chief medical adviser. Bing Crosby is singing Mele Kalikimaka on the radio this time of year. It's Spirit Week at IHS. Maybe the bar's been lowered for "good news," but there's one thing we can all agree on...2020 is almost over!
