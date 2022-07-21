On Wednesday, 07-20-22, at approximately 10:17 PM Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Hotel Ithaca located at 222 South Cayuga Street.
Upon arrival Officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place after speaking with witnesses on scene and locating evidence of the shooting to include multiple spent bullet casings along with unexpended rounds of ammunition.
Two unidentified males wearing dark clothing were observed by witnesses fleeing from the scene on foot. There are no known injuries or victims and at this time the investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed this shooting is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible, those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
