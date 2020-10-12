ITHACA, N.Y. -- Three Ithaca police officers were injured, with one taken to a local hospital, after a struggle during the arrest of Julian Jones, 26, after a domestic disturbance call.
Police were called to the area of 372-374 Elmira Rd. for the call at 2:16 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that Jones had left the scene but did have two active arrest warrants out for menacing in the second degree and criminal trespassing in the second degree. Police also allege Jones commited first-degree harassment during the domestic disturbance incident, a family offense under NYS Domestic Violence Laws.
Jones returned to the scene shortly after officers arrived to re-contact the victim. When he was stopped by officers, police allege Jones tried to punch an officer and was then taken to the ground by officers. Once on the ground, Jones allegedly continued to resist arrest and during the physical struggle three officers were injured. One was taken to a local hospital and released with a knee injury. A second officer suffered a hand injury and a third suffered a shoulder injury, according to the police department.
Jones was arraigned in Ithaca City Court on the charges of assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, menacing in the third degree, harassment in the first degree and his previous charges of menacing in the second degree and criminal trespassing in the second degree. Assault in the second degree is a Class D felony, while the rest are misdemeanors of either Class A or Class B.
Jones was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $1,500 cash/bond bail.
1500 cash bail. Interesting. The more violent they ate the less bail they need. Thank you Andy.
Can't wait for the usual Ithaca crowd to protest this "brutality" .
THIS is what officers should be doing. (Not harrassing innocent people.) Good work, I say to these IPD officers.
But... cash bail? Didn't we get rid of that, so that dangerous people who had outstanding warrants, and violated orders of protection, like this one, would stay in jail pending trial, rather than getting out just by paying to get out?
