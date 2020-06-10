On June 9, 2020 at approximately 4:26 p.m. the Ithaca Police Department along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance responded to the Ithaca Falls, regarding an injury report according to a press release.
When police arrived they found three people who had been hurt by falling rocks from the cliffs near the falls. One of the people was taken to Cayuga Medical Center for treatment for their injuries.
None of the injuries are life threatening.
The Ithaca Police Department would like to remind visitors to the falls that there is a danger of falling rocks and to be mindful of that when choosing where to view the falls from.
