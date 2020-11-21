ITHACA, NY -- Three men were transported to regional trauma centers with stab wounds and various other injuries after a dispute broke out in the 800 block of North Cayuga Street in Ithaca after what appears to be an attempted robbery. Police were called around 8:15 p.m. to respond to a report of a physical dispute where multiple people, one armed with a baseball bat, were hitting a man who was on the ground.
When Ithaca Police arrived on scene, they found the three injured men with varying levels of injury, though none are believed to be life threatening. The initial investigation led to the discovery that one of the men had forced his way into a multi-dwelling building on the block, where he was confronted by the occupants.
The investigation is currently ongoing, and witnesses or anyone with information should contact police through one of the avenues below.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
