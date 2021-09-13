ITHACA, NY -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the arm in the early morning hours of Sept. 12. Police responded to the stabbing on the 200 block of Eddy Street at 2:25 a.m. Witnesses told police the incident began when three party guests refused to leave a large party in the 200 block of Eddy Street. Police said this escalated into a physical despute involving numerous people which resulted in the victim being stabbed in the arm. Three party guests then fled the area in a blue mini van.
Police have detainted three people and are continuing to investigate. Witnesses are encouraged to reach out to Ithaca police.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
