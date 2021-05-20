ITHACA, NY -- Inlet Island is up for grabs, and three developers have made their case to the city about why they’re the best company for the job with the best plan for the site.
The city of Ithaca through the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA) put out a request for expressions of interest (RFEI) in March with an early April deadline, and on May 11 the three contenders presented their ideas. The RFEI stated its goal is to redevelop underutilized public lands and seeks projects that improve the physical, social and economic characteristics of the site and surrounding area.
The site is the 2.65-acre waterfront site that includes 410-446 Taughannock Blvd. and the auxiliary Coast Guard building. The RFEI specifically called for plans that support Plan Ithaca’s waterfront plan chapter adopted in 2019, including mixed-use, opportunities for housing at all income levels, public access to waterfront, better multi-modal connections and a vibrant waterfront. Currently, the site mainly comprises a 120-space public parking lot and boat storage.
The three developers who presented ideas for the site are Strategic Elements & Waterfront Alchemy, Visium Development Group, and Finger Lakes Development.
Moving forward, the IURA’s Economic Development Committee will hold a public comment period regarding the projects on June 8. They will also go over scoring for the projects and make a recommendation for the full IURA. On June 24, the IURA will hold a public hearing and possibly make a recommendation for a preferred developer. On July 20, the Planning and Economic Development Committee of the Common Council will hold its own public hearing, and then the project will go to vote in front of the entire Common Council on Aug. 4.
Strategic Elements & Waterfront Alchemy
To anyone who follows development in Ithaca, the names associated with this project will sound familiar. Lincoln Morse leads this project’s team, with support from Guy Gridley from Cambria Hotel’s real estate team and Noah Demarest, founder of STREAM Collaborative Architecture.
Morse said that for years he’s referred to the Cayuga waterfront as a necklace upon which to place jewels, and that Inlet Island is the crown jewel, gleaming brightly among the gems that are GreenStar, the Farmers Market, Stewart Park and Cayuga Medical Center.
His proposal includes 48 one-bedroom apartments for the “missing middle” income housing, a 122-room Cambria hotel, 10,000 square feet of first-floor retail space, 3,000 square feet of marina storage and launch site, a new public pier and 33,300 square feet of new public park space.
The middle-income housing would target households making 80-100% of area median income, which is a range of about $48,000-$60,000, and Morse said he could envision people working at the places along the waterfront as possible tenants.
Gridley said that Cambria had been eyeing Ithaca as a market for about three years to see if the city would be a good fit.
“We’re very specific on where these hotels go,” he said. “They’re not roadside motels, not lower end cookie cutter hotels. They’re boutique hotels with the backing of a strong brand. Ithaca is the right type of market for these hotels […] There are not many places comparable to Ithaca as far as what’s needed for a successful hotel project. There’s hiking, a waterfront, the arts scene, restaurants, then world class higher education. It really has everything a hotel developer would look for.”
Demarest said the buildings were carefully thought through and designed for the site in an effort to create a hospitality core. He added that in an effort to maintain already existing parking and reduce costs, they will improve the parking lot already on the site.
“We intend to upgrade it, but we’re not reinventing the wheel,” he said. “We’re working off the footprint already there.”
The proposal also outlined other community benefits, such as increasing waterfront access for locals and visitors, creating 50-100 construction jobs, creating 60-70 long-term hospitality and retail jobs and creating parking income for the city and property tax income for the city, school district and county.
Doug Dylla, a member of the IURA’s Economic Development Committee, asked how the project might integrate with the Cayuga Waterfront Trail for pedestrian and cycling access.
“The obvious one is the connection right under the bridge,” Demarest said. “The infrastructure is already in place.”
In an answer to a question about waterfront improvements, Morse reiterated his commitment to providing access to the water.
“We would bring that capital to the table to create what we call the rental marina there,” he said. “We’re not looking at large boat infrastructure, that already exists, but public access to the water for paddle craft and all forms of small recreation boats.”
He said that ultimately he hopes all the aspects of the project come together to create an “economic engine” that will benefit both visitors and residents.
Visium Development Group
Perhaps best known for their handful of buildings on College Avenue or the Neighborhood of the Arts project on Cherry Street, Visium Development Group decided to go all-in with affordable housing on the Inlet Island site.
Patrick Braga, Visium’s vice president of development, presented a plan that included three mixed income residential buildings with about 120-125 units, including studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms and three-bedrooms.
The units would serve households making between 30-100% of area median income (AMI), making the estimated range $18,000-$60,000. There would be roughly 5% of units at the 30% AMI range, 25% at 50% AMI, 25% at 60% AMI, 20% at 80% AMI and 25% at 100% AMI. In their submitted proposal this breaks down to four units, 32 units, 31 units, 24 units and 32 units respectively.
The plan also included a public park, the retention of the auxiliary Coast Guard building, a Main Street style retail block, a three-level parking garage, a complete streets makeover of Taughannock Boulevard and a staircase that connects the Taughannock Boulevard (Route 89) bridge down to the Cayuga Waterfront Trail.
“The waterfront has seen a lot of interest from market rate and luxury development, so as a counterpoint we propose something truly inclusionary,” Braga said.
The income ranges would be spread evenly through the three buildings, which in plans are shown set slightly askew for visual interest. The public park also had a modern twist, fractured into distorted, oblong pieces and separated by walking paths.
The complete streets makeover of the boulevard would include shade trees, an ADA-compliant sidewalk, raised crosswalks, a floating bus stop with shelter and 60 on-street parking spaces.
Dylla said he felt the residential buildings and parking garage were a bit boxy, and asked if they could be “treated more interestingly.” He also asked if there would be retail at the ground level.
Braga explained that there is 5,400 square feet designated for retail on the Main Street block, but added that there is a challenge because of the low-income housing tax credits.
“It gets complicated when you try to do mixed-use with for-profit retail,” he said.
However, Braga added that they were exploring the option of activating ground floors in other ways, such as with community spaces, non-profit spaces or gyms. Alderperson George McGonigal asked if there would be playgrounds for any families residing in the buildings, and Braga acknowledged daycare could be a good fit for the ground floor programming.
Dylla also pointed out that the two other proposals include hotels.
“In general, many of us have viewed this site as an obvious location for a hotel on the waterfront,” he said. “Why did you choose not to go that route?”
Braga said the development team at Visium believes public land should be used to meet the most pressing public need, “which is affordable housing,” he said.
Committee member Charlie Hamilton asked if there was going to be access to the water for the public. Braga said they hadn’t explored that, but it could be possible.
Finger Lakes Development
The third and final project was presented by developer Steve Flash, the owner and operator of Finger Lakes Boating Center on Inlet Island. This development team comprises developer Jeff Rimland who is developing the Ithacan tower on the Green Street Garage project, as well as Nick and Costa Lambrou of Lambrou Real Estate which is developing nearby City Harbor, and the Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS).
This proposal has two separate buildings, one called The Anchor, and the other The Stays. The Anchor would be an affordable housing unit, with 50-56 affordable units serving a range of 30-120% of AMI. Each unit would have its own private balcony, and the ground floor would have amenity space. The building would be managed by INHS.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to provide high-quality, mixed-income housing on Inlet Island,” Joe Bowes from INHS said.
The Stays would be what Flash called a “hometel,” with 78-90 units for extended stays.
“It’s not exactly apartments but not exactly a hotel,” Flash said. “Each unit will have a kitchen and washer and dryer so you have to do your own dishes and laundry, and you can stay for a few days, a week, a month, or months.”
He said he could see The Stays being an attractive option for locals looking for a waterfront staycation, visiting college professors, or as intermittent housing for folks looking for a permanent place to live in the area.
Developers plan for 10% of The Stays’ units to be two-bedroom, 25% studio and 65% one-bedroom. All will have balconies, some private and some shared with a divider.
The site would also include amenities like a dog park, playground, picnic lawns, an outdoor plaza and 225 parking spaces. The buildings would also have flat roofs to allow for solar panels, and there will be waterfront trail connections and sidewalks to encourage pedestrian and bicycle transportation. The Coast Guard auxiliary building would also be maintained and improved.
Flash also added that they are proposing a dock at the north end of the island for public use.
If you propose low cost housing then the City should something NOT mentioned here. A small locally grown produce store on site would be the progressive initiative that would benefit residents vs developers. That would get approved by the zoning Board if they were truly progressive and didn't bend to developer whims. These are considerations that a well thought out proposal by a City and developer would come up with to decrease driving and increase healthy lifestyles. The prices at this store should also not be convenience store prices and the rent for this store should be reasonable to make that happen. You might even have the option to buy that small parcel so the rent issue would be moot. My thoughts. Dr. Scott Noren
City should implement....
