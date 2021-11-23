Three people have been indicted for their alleged involvement in the shooting that led to the Cayuga Heights manhunt on Nov. 9. District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced that Ramello Q. Jackson, 22, of Ithaca, Trimard C. Campbell, 22, and Sherrod E. Erskine, 20, of Rochester, were indicted by a Tompkins County Grand Jury on Nov. 17 for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree. Campbell was also charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree.
Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree is a class c violent felony and carries the maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment. Jackson and Campbell were arrested on Nov. 9 and arraigned in the Lansing Town Court, which set bail at $4,000 cash or $8,000 bond. Jackson posted bail but was later remanded to the Tompkins County Jail for an unrelated matter, where he remains in custody. Campbell has been incarcerated in the Tompkins County Jail since Nov. 9, and Erskine has not been apprehended. A warrant is active for his arrest.
Van Houten stated: “The recent trend of gun violence in our community will not be tolerated. The District Attorney’s office will swiftly and zealously prosecute individuals arrested with illegal firearms in Tompkins County. I want to commend the efforts of local law enforcement, specifically the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, for their quick and effective response to this highly volatile incident.”
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office was the lead agency in connection with the investigation. The Ithaca Police Department, New York State Police, Cayuga Heights Police Department and Cornell University Police Department provided assistance and support.
