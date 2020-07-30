An Enfield home invasion went awry for three area suspects over the weekend, two of whom were shot by the homeowner after he found them in his home.
Jaime L. Coleman (of Trumansburg), Mark S. Ward (of Covert) and Frisco Meeks (of Ithaca) were all arrested after the incident, which was reported around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday morning. Police said Ward and Meeks were shot after they allegedly broke into an Enfield home and would not leave once told to by the owner, who was uninjured.
Police discovered that after the incident, Ward and Meeks were driven to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania by Coleman. She was charged with first degree burglary and remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 property bond. Meeks was treated at the hospital and extradited back to New York, where he's now charged with first degree burglary and remanded to Tompkins County Jail on no bail. Ward was transferred to a Rochester hospital and then released and charged with first degree burglary, and he was also remanded to Tompkins County Jail on no bail.
(0) comments
