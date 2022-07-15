On 07/15/2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Court St. for a report of 3 males with face masks pushing a motorcycle into the back of a box truck.
Upon arrival, Ithaca Police Officers observed all 3 males in the cab of said box truck. Further investigation into the matter revealed there to be 2 motorcycles in the storage area of said box truck. One of the motorcycles was confirmed as stolen and all three were deemed in possession of said stolen motorcycle.
Defendants Cameron McCaffery, Joshua Walsh and Vincent Freeman were arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.
After arraignment of all three defendants in Ithaca City Court, Joshua Walsh was released on his own recognizance due to said charge not being a bail eligible charge. Cameron McCaffery, whom was currently wanted on multiple warrants, was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $5,000.00/$10,000.00 bail/bond. Vincent Freeman was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.
The Ithaca Police Department is still looking for the owner of the second motorcycle.
Further information is not being released at this time as this investigation is ongoing.
