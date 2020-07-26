The Ithaca Police Department has reported three armed robbery incidents of businesses over the weekend, with one man in custody. It is unclear how many of the incidents the man who was arrested is responsible for.
At 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, the Hilton Garden Inn on East Seneca Street was robbed by a man who drew a firearm on a clerk in the hotel lobby. The clerk was uninjured and the man, described as a "young dark-skinned male of heavier stature" and who had a bandana around the lower part of his face, received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.
Next, at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, the A-Plus Gas Station on South Cayuga Street was robbed by someone who came into the business, walked around and then pulled a handgun from a black backpack on the clerk. The cashier complied, gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and was uninjured. The suspect was described as a "young dark skinned male of heavier stature," with a bandana on his face, a beanie, long-sleeved green shirt, long khaki shorts and white sneakers.
Finally, police announced that a convenience store on North Meadow Street had been robbed around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 26. They said that a man had entered the store, showed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money, which he received and fled. Shortly after, police detained a man based on a description and evidence. The man, 40 year old Allen Forrest of Lansing, was charged with first degree robbery and arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to jail.
Police are still investigating the other two robberies, as well as a fourth armed robbery that occurred in the last two weeks. Police are asking for help from the community, and people can remain anonymous if they like.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
