District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced on Thursday, September 1, that Michael J. Thomas, 33, of Newfield, has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries which took place during the summer of 2022. Deputy District Attorney Andrew Bonavia presented the case to the Grand Jury on August 25, 2022.
Thomas was indicted by the Tompkins County Grand Jury for 16 counts of Burglary in the Third Degree. Thomas is accused of burglarizing local businesses in June and July of 2022, including Mr. Tire, The Antler’s Restaurant, Ithaca Grain Pet Supply, K&H Redemption Center, the Glenwood Pines, Papa John’s, Hickey’s Music Center, Diane’s Downtown Automotive, Safelite Autoglass, Ithaca Wholesale Furniture, Rosie’s Ice Cream Shop, Milkstand Restaurant, Fall Creek House, and the Lincoln Street Diner.
Burglary in the Third Degree is a Class D Felony charge for which the maximum penalty is seven (7) years imprisonment.
The Ithaca Police Department was the lead agency in connection with the investigation.
