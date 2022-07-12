Early this morning, July 12th, 2022, at around 12:45 AM, Ithaca Police Department Investigators working a burglary suppression detail observed a suspicious person rummaging through a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat which was on a trailer in the parking lot of Bed, Bath and Beyond, 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway. The suspicious person was observed exiting the boat with property that he had not brought onto the boat.
A uniformed Police Officer in a marked police car was requested to stop the suspect. The suspect actively fled, on a bicycle from the uniformed Police Officer and Investigators. The suspect was stopped in the 600 block of Clinton Street, but not before an Investigator and an Officer were injured (one requiring medical attention).
The suspect was identified as Michael J. Thomas, 33, of Ithaca.
Further investigation resulted in the following charges/arrest of Thomas to include crimes committed on prior dates:
Petit Larceny – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Burglar’s Tools – Class A Misdemeanor
Burglary 3rd – Class D Felony: Burglary of The Fall Creek Restaurant, 302 Lake St
Burglary 3rd – Class D Felony: Burglary of the Lincoln St Diner, 309 E. Lincoln St
Burglary 3rd – Class D Felony: Burglary of Safelight Auto Glass, 150 Cecil A. Malone Dr
Burglary 3rd – Class D Felony: Burglary of Rosie’s Ice Cream Shop, 312 E. Seneca St
Burglary 3rd – Class D Felony: Burglary of Milk Stand Restaurant, 215 N. Meadow St
Additional charges against Thomas are anticipated.
Thomas was arraigned before Ithaca City Court Judge Wallace, and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with no bail.
