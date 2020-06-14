The third consecutive Sunday of protests in Ithaca once again attracted a crowd of hundreds to the Bernie Milton Pavilion, this time with the express purpose of supporting and celebrating Black men.
The rallies have taken place weekly on Sundays, mostly led by Ithacan Jordan Clemons, who serves as vocal march leader, MC and occasional speaker. This week's event, titled Support Black Men!, was organized as an open mic way for Black men to share their stories, struggles and successes, plus comment on the current racial climate in the United States as protests against racist police violence continue across the nation, sparked most significantly by Minneapolis police's killing of George Floyd.
Before the event started on the Commons, the group of attendees gathered at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center and marched to the Bernie Milton Pavilion.
Sticking with the theme of the event, Sunday's speakers were primarily Black men, led off by GIAC's Rahmel Mack, who spoke about his Black experience and thanked local Black community leaders for allowing him to grow up "brave and unafraid." Mack's father would later address the crowd as well.
"Our pain is not for Facebook," Mack said, urging the crowd to avoid using the movement as a social media performance, particularly people who are not Black, and to instead push for actual change. "Black lives mattered yesterday, they matter today, and they will matter tomorrow."
Many other speakers followed, some telling of a personal struggle they had due to their race, others ruminating on the current movement and rallying the crowd.
"If you are afraid of the police being dismantled, then you are part of the problem," one speaker said adamantly, after detailing the three times he had been wrongfully detained by the police solely because he is Black. That included an emotional story about he and his brother being pulled over and his brother being held at gunpoint by police as their car was searched. The man's brother was in the audience Sunday.
Later, two black women spoke, both delivering rousing speeches to a warm reception from the crowd.
"This generation here, you're making motherf*ckers sweat," one of the women said, praising the strong presence of youthful protesters that have shown up over the last several weeks to rallies.
Attendance at Sunday's rally dwindled a bit from its height earlier this month, but was still quite strong, and stuck around for nearly five hours between the march from GIAC and the event's conclusion. Once the speakers had finished, the group marched down Green Street and Clemons addressed the crowd in front of the Forest City Lodge #10 - a black owned business that has started a GoFundMe due to coronavirus-related struggles - about the importance of the moment. He also reiterated that he intends to hold a protest each Sunday until the "real change" he desires is completed.
"This is the window, don't f*ck it up," Clemons said. "The system is designed for you to get tired. Change is going to come, here and now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.