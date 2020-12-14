ITHACA, NY -- Third Ward Alderperson Donna Fleming has announced that she will not seek re-election when her current term ends on Dec. 31, 2021.
People who are interested in this seat on Common Council must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of the City’s Third Ward when they begin their term. The Third Ward roughly comprises the Bryant Park and Belle Sherman neighborhoods north of State Street as well as the north campus of Cornell University.
Due to COVID restrictions, the calendar for circulating petitions and campaigning for this office remains uncertain, but it is likely that candidates will need to declare their intentions by late February 2021. Contact the Tompkins County Board of election for details. People currently registered in a political party might also contact their party leaders.
Fleming has represented the Third Ward since Jan. 1, 2012. Since 2017 she has been a member of the Planning and Economic Development Committee and, prior to that, served on the City Administration Committee. She also has been a liaison to the Tompkins County Council of Governments, the City’s Board of Public Works, the Board of Fire Commissioners, the Ithaca Landmark Preservation Commission and the Community Life Commission. Fleming also participated in several search committees for City department heads and played a key role in the task forces that developed the Sidewalk Improvement Districts and the Stormwater fee for the City. She also wrote the “Charlottesville Resolution,” passed in September 2017 and the “First White Settlers’ Monument” resolution passed in October 2020. Fleming has lived in the City of Ithaca since 1986 and has been active in other local organizations,
