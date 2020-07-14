Third Update, July 14: Governor Cuomo has added four more states to the mandatory quarantine list. Delaware has been removed from the list.
Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin have all been added to the list, bringing the total number of states on the list to 22. Kansas, Oklahoma, California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah constitute the previous list.
The quarantine list requires all individuals who travel out of or into New York State from listed states to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
The Governor issued an emergency health order, on Monday, that requires travelers flying in from states under the advisory to fill out contact tracing information once they enter the NY or face a fine of $2,000. Exactly how the state intends to enforce the new policy remains unclear.
Second Update, July 7: Three more states have been added to Governor Andrew Cuomo's quarantine list, which means people coming to New York from those states must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
Delaware, which many people forget was the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1776, has been placed on the travel guidelines list, along with Kansas and Oklahoma.
People coming from those states into New York will have to quarantine for 14 days, though enforcement of that is unclear. Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma join the previous list of California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
Update: Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that eight more states are being added to the quarantine list, compiled using public health statistics related to the COVID-19 outbreak. People coming from those states into New York will have to quarantine for 14 days, though enforcement is unclear.
The new states that have been added are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee. They are added to the original list of Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
If you're traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days.The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, LA, MS, NC, NV, SC, TN, TX, UT.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020
Original Story: Visitors from eight states that are experiencing heightened COVID-19 numbers will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival to New York State, according to an executive order signed Thursday by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The order went into effect at midnight on June 25.
The impacted states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. Those eight states were designated because of a seven day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10 percent, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents. The governors of New Jersey and Connecticut also agreed to implement travel restrictions on people coming from those states.
Specifically, the order states that if you have been in any of those states for more than 24 hours, you must self-quarantine for 14 days from when you left that state upon entering New York.
"In response to increased rates of COVID-19 transmission in certain states within the United States, and to protect New York’s successful containment of COVID-19, the State has joined with New Jersey and Connecticut in jointly issuing a travel advisory for anyone returning from travel to states that have a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19," the travel guidelines state.
Essential workers are exempted from the order but guidelines have been issued for them.
