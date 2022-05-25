ITHACA, NY -- Following yesterday's shooting at an elementary school, there will be an increased police presence at school within the City of Ithaca today, according to Acting Chief John Joly.
"We have no knowledge of any specific threats in our community, yet neither did the kids and teachers in Texas, nor did Black residents at the Buffalo Tops Market," Joly said. "Our intent is to help the students and faculty have an increased sense of safety and security."
Joly also shared his condolences to the victims of both shootings.
"Our hearts go out to the victims, relatives, and community members of both Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas," he said.
Sheriff Derek Osborne posted on Facebook that there would also be an increased presence by deputies at county schools as well.
