Big changes are coming to local government in the City of Ithaca in 2024, not only because the Common Council could be full of new representatives, but also because the city will have a completely new form of government.
The City of Ithaca has been working towards restructuring its form of government since the Common Council unanimously approved a vote to move towards adopting a City Manager form of government in November of 2021. Since this change would reduce the authority of the Mayor, a public referendum was held in November 2022 where Ithaca residents approved the change by a 73% margin.
Regarding the significant public support for the change, Mayor Laura Lewis said, “The public has understood that the change in our structure of government will result in increased effectiveness and efficiency.” The overwhelming public support for the change has seemed to put to rest fears regarding the fact that the Chief Executive Officer of the City will now be unelected.
Supporters of the proposal say that giving up the ability for voters to elect the CEO of the city is a positive thing because an elected Mayor is not required to have relevant administrative experience, and that potentially continuous four-year turnover could lead to instability in administrative oversight and accountability.
Since receiving public approval for the change, which is set to officially take place on January 1, 2024 — the city has been working on searching for someone to assume the role and ironing out a job description for the new position, while also attempting to figure out the specifics of how City Hall will operate under this new form of government.
Mayor Lewis has said that the city is working with a consultant to carry out the search, and that the consultant is “developing a needs assessment to get input from various stakeholders on what characteristics will be important [in a city manager] as we embark on this search.” According to Lewis, the city hopes to be able to start advertising for the position “later this summer” and conduct interviews throughout the fall so whoever assumes the role can start working by January 1, 2024.
Before the city can begin advertising the position, it needs to come up with an official job description. Currently, the city is operating with a draft job description that was created by former Third Ward Alderperson Donna Fleming in 2021. Lewis has said that the draft description “is not a position description that we are using” but that “it is information that we’ll use as we are developing a position description for city manager.” Lewis added that the Civil Service Commission is working on crafting a job description, but that it “will come back to council for review, so it’s not as though Common Council is not involved.”
The Common Council will also have the final authority to approve or disapprove whoever is appointed to be the City manager. Any manager appointed by the Common Council would have to be qualified and have experience handling major administrative and budgetary responsibilities. While anyone can be elected Mayor, only professional managers meet the eligibility requirements for the City Manager position.
The initial proposal to create the position of City Manager was introduced by former Mayor Svante Myrick roughly one year before he resigned to accept a position as Executive Director at People for the American Way. Myrick introduced the idea at roughly the same time he introduced the initial reimagining public safety plan, both of which left the city with a heavy workload to accomplish as the former Mayor jumped ship for a more lucrative position.
During a Common Council Committee of the Whole meeting that took place on May 31, Chief of Staff Deb Molenhoff said, “We are now at this incredibly complicated implementation phase. We’re undergoing a pretty significant change when you change your form of government and that trickles down into all different elements of how [the city] operates.” Molenhoff continued saying, “when you have two pieces that need to come together to make a whole in order to run the city, you need to have a good sense of partnership with the city manager, the council, and the mayor.”
Currently, it looks like the city manager will overtake administrative and management responsibilities that are currently under the responsibility of the Mayor.
The City Manager would be directly responsible for serving as Chief Administrator for the City, supervising department heads, overseeing labor negotiations, developing and presenting the annual budget, and assuming the role of the Chairperson on the Capital Budget Committee. While the City Manager would be in charge of crafting the budget, it would still be sent to the Common Council for final approval.
The Mayor would appoint members of boards and commissions or advisory committees and continue elected service as a member of the Common Council. In addition, Molenhoff said that “the mayor will facilitate the process of amending the city manager's budget, preside over all the council meetings and assist Council and setting goals in policy decisions.” Overall, the changes are expected to reduce the Mayor’s responsibilities by about 75%.
Current Fifth Ward representative and candidate for Mayor, Robert Cantelmo explained that “the mayor is going to retain their existing legislative responsibilities and just divest themselves of the administrative costs.”
Molenhoff expanded on her explanation about how the government will operate under its new structure by asking the committee several hypothetical questions about how the government would respond to a demand from Ithaca residents for the city to provide free ice cream sundaes to all citizens.
Under this hypothetical situation, elected officials such as the Mayor and Common Council would be in charge of deciding if this was something that the city should consider. The City Manager would then be in charge of researching if other cities have taken similar actions and putting together a plan about how it would be achieved. This could involve the City Manager directing the Superintendent of Public Works to install an ice cream freezer in Stewart Park. The City Manager would also be in charge of determining how much the freezer would cost, writing the RFP to purchase the freezer, and writing a draft food vendor policy for the city. That draft vendor policy would then have to be brought before the Common Council and the Mayor for final approval.
When it comes to who is responsible for being the final signature on city contracts that falls under the purview of the Mayor. However, under the new structure of government the final signature on city contracts will be done by the City Manager. Molenhoff said that the Mayor could potentially replace the city administration chair's signature, “but that’s something that we’ll flag and bring back to you as we look a bit more into the contract routing process.”
Regarding the contract routing process City Attorney Ari Lavine explained that there is only one legally binding signature and that has always been “whoever is the Chief Executive of the city.” Lavine continued saying, “today that is the Mayor, but next year that will be the City Manager.” According to Lavine, “the question is who will the elected reviewer be in that process? Currently that’s the chair of the city administration committee, but there seems to be an argument that maybe council wants that to be the Mayor.”
Molenhoff added that “the elected officials are on the long range planning side and implementation once the elected officials give guidance and direction gets handed over to the staff,” who will be managed by the City Manager. She continued saying, “the city manager will look for guidance from the mayor and council and then work with and direct staff to carry out the operations.”
During the meeting, Mayor Lewis said that another one of the key aspects to the change in structure is that the Mayor will have an equal vote on the Common Council.
“At the moment, the mayor does not have a vote on the Common Council with the exception of being the tiebreaker. If there are tied votes currently the mayor will break the tie,” Lewis said. She continued saying, “Going forward the mayor will have an equal vote so there will be 11 voters as we go into the new city government structure which will be fully implemented in 2024.”
As a result of the additional vote, there will be no tiebreakers. According to City Attorney Lavine, “if there’s a five to five tie that just means it failed, because for a vote to carry in an 11 member body it requires six votes.” Lavine continued saying that even in the event of an absence or someone recusing themselves from a vote, “five votes isn’t enough…it’s always going to take six votes next year for anything.”
In addition, as a result of the Mayor gaining an equal vote on the Common Council, they will lose their veto power because it would create an power imbalance on the council.
Lavine added that there would be an exception for procedures that require a supermajority to pass, such as if the city were going to sell real estate. “We have always needed a three quarters vote on the council in order to sell real estate,” Lavine said. He continued saying that “under the 2024 model of government, you have 11 votes, three quarters of 11 is eight and a quarter…so that would require nine votes.”
