Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being reexamined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euro-American triumphalism and including the perspective of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people.
The basic account of the Sullivan-Clinton campaign is known to anyone who grew up in western New York. The 1779 expedition was an American military offensive against the British and four of the nations of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy — specifically the Seneca, Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ, Onondaga and Mohawk Nations — during the Revolutionary War.
In the first part of this series, the history of 13,000 years of settlement by the Haudenosaunee confederacy in our area is increasingly disrupted by Colonial expansion and the widening conflict between British forces and Revolutionary colonists — forcing the native nations to choose sides — and the increasing determination of George Washington in 1779 to eradicate them from their territory. That account can be read here: https://www.ithaca.com/news/ithaca/settling-ithaca-and-the-sullivan-clinton-campaign/article_dbf95412-9cd3-11ed-9d70-87b1e88b8fb3.html.
Though the expedition is named after Major General John Sullivan, it was really George Washington’s. He conceived it, gathered information about the country and communities it targeted by means of questionnaires, planned it, secured congressional support and funding, oversaw its many components and eagerly awaited reports. It was one of the most carefully planned campaigns of the war. The subject of Haudenosaunee land was likely not far from Washington’s mind, too. He had begun his career in 1749 as a land surveyor and had overseen hundreds of land surveys, enabling him to personally acquire vast tracts of land. At one point, he owned nearly 70,000 acres between the Potomac and Ohio Rivers. It was not a coincidence that Sullivan had land surveyors in the expedition’s party. Washington’s thoroughness demonstrated the seriousness of the military threat, but it also reflected the value of the prize.
In any case, Washington’s instructions to Sullivan were that his “immediate object” was the “total destruction and devastation of the settlements” of the offending nations of the Haudenosaunee and “to do it in the most effectual manner, that the country may not be merely overrun, but destroyed.” While Washington very publicly deplored and denounced British and Native American tactics and raids on American settlements, he had no qualms about directing Sullivan to employ terror tactics and wage total war on the Haudenosaunee.
The plan was simple. Sullivan would gather his forces in Pennsylvania and advance up the Susquehanna River Valley. Simultaneously, Brigadier General James Clinton, brother of New York Governor George Clinton, would link up with the main force at Tioga. From there, the combined force would travel into Haudenosaunee country and destroy everything in its path.
General Sullivan himself was not well-liked. A short-tempered, hard-drinking man with a mixed military record up to that point in the war, he was not Washington’s first, or even second, choice to lead the expedition. He was one of the few residents of New Hampshire to own slaves and was so unpopular as a lawyer, who frequently foreclosed on debts and sued his neighbors prior to the war, that 133 inhabitants of his hometown petitioned the New Hampshire General Court for relief from his “oppressive and extortive behavior.”
As well-planned as the campaign was, moving the forces was a cumbersome process. By August, Sullivan and Clinton’s combined troops numbered somewhere around 5,000 and, after much delay, were finally launched against the Seneca and Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ.
The only real battle of the expedition, the Battle of Newtown, occurred on August 29 just outside present-day Elmira. The British/Indigenous force was outnumbered at least five to one, and it was a relatively one-sided affair, with the Americans suffering a handful of casualties and the opposing forces losing several dozen dead and wounded. From that point on, the Haudenosaunee warriors began to dwindle, and there was no face-to-face fighting for the remainder of the campaign. For the next month, Sullivan’s forces would march unchallenged through Seneca and Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ territory.
The Americans proceeded up the east side of Seneca Lake, burning every structure, destroying any food that they didn’t eat, obliterating orchards and generally fulfilling Washington’s directive to completely destroy all settlements. They were guided at first by Oneida scouts but, much to Sullivan’s extreme displeasure, those scouts melted away, leaving the expedition to find its own way. Still, they averaged ten miles a day, making their way across the foot of Seneca and Canandaigua Lakes all the way to the Genesee River before turning back. It was on the return trip, on September 20, that Sullivan turned his attention to the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ.
Two days earlier, though, on September 18, a party of Oneidas arrived at present-day Geneva and brought a plea from the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ to Sullivan claiming neutrality and suing for peace. It was not the first such message to reach the Americans. In April, the same claim of Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ neutrality and a request for peace had made it to General Washington himself. Washington rejected the idea out of hand. Sullivan, having been instructed by Washington to “not by any means listen to any overture of peace before the total ruin of their settlements is effected,” rejected the peace overture in September as well.
The issue of Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ neutrality is somewhat complicated. Certainly, mainstream history has put the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ in the British camp. The picture is clouded by the nature of Haudenosaunee governing culture. Considerable freedom of action was allowed to individuals and kin groups within the nations and there may have been elements among the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people that considered themselves neutral, while others aided and fought with the British.
In any event, on September 20, having recrossed the outlet of Seneca Lake, Sullivan detached Colonel William Butler, with 500 men, to pass around the foot of Cayuga Lake and lay waste to the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ towns on its eastern shore, and on the next day, Lieutenant Colonel Henry Dearborn, with 200 men, was sent to do the same along the western shore.
Over the next five days, Dearborn’s troops burned at least 24 Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ houses along the west side of the lake, as well as 25 Tutelo houses near Buttermilk Falls and another 10–12 Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ dwellings along Cayuga Inlet. The east side of the lake was somewhat more densely populated, and Butler’s soldiers destroyed 57 houses, many of them in a complex near Great Gully between Union Springs and Aurora. On September 22, a surveyor accompanying the campaign recorded, “the trupes were imployed this day in destroying corn till after darke. We found at this town apples, peaches, potatos, turnops, onions, pumpkins, squashes, and vegatabals of various kinds in great plenty.” At least 150 acres of corn were destroyed, and hundreds of orchard trees girdled or chopped down. (Sullivan reported that 1,500 trees were destroyed in just one Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ location.)
It was, in every sense, a scorched-earth campaign and, from the Native American perspective, a true catastrophe. Nearly the entire housing stock of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ went up in flames, and all food stores were destroyed, on the eve of winter.
There were instances on both sides of what, to modern sensibilities, would be considered atrocities. The mutilated bodies of two American scouts who had been captured near the Genesee River showed considerable evidence of torture. American desecration of Native American graves was common throughout the expedition. Just south of present-day Canoga, on the west shore of Cayuga Lake, a Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ woman and a boy were locked in a house which was then set on fire, killing them both. It should be said that this act was against the express orders of Colonel Dearborn. The rank and file were not necessarily a noble legion of farmers-turned-freedom-fighters. There were also a motley collection of indentured servants, emancipated slaves, recent Scottish-Irish immigrants, unemployed laborers, tenant farmers and misfits, as in any army raised for the purpose of taking up arms against an existing government, and such depredations went unpunished anyway.
It’s possible these days to trace the route of the campaign by way of the blue and gold historical markers, mostly installed in the late 1930s and early 1940s, on both sides of the lake, identifying the sites of indigenous towns, houses and orchards destroyed that fateful week. There are also more substantial stone and bronze monuments to the campaign installed in 1929, the 150th anniversary of the expedition, that commemorate “an expedition against the hostile Indian nations which checked the aggressions of the English and Indians on the frontiers of New York … extending westward the dominion of the United States.”
The image of columns of smoke from burning houses and crops rising along the shores of Cayuga
Lake in late September 1779 is a chilling thought, but was the expedition a success?
Militarily, the Haudenosaunee were stunned but not broken, and if anything, it strengthened their resolve and their allegiance to the British. The campaign seemed to bear out what the British had been telling them — that the Americans were intent on destroying them.
It’s worth noting very few prisoners were taken, contrary to Washington’s orders, something of a victory for the Haudenosaunee. The people remained tantalizingly out of reach. Not once was the American army able to corner either civilians or troops. The Continental Army was large, rambling and noisy, and the element of surprise was likely out of the question.
Also worth noting is the surprise many of the soldiers expressed at the extent of the Native people’s ‘civilization.’ Journals consistently record the construction of Haudenosaunee homes with astonishment. “Good log houses with stone chimneys.” The communities were tied into Atlantic trade networks and some of the houses had the products of British mills and workshops — steel knives, china and glassware. Some of the houses also had framed doors and glass windows. And the extent of the orchards and cultivated land was unexpected. It put the lie to the myth of Native Americans being only uncivilized hunters who ‘wasted’ land that Europeans knew better how to use.
There were congratulations for a job well done at the end of the raid. Washington praised Sullivan for “having completed so effectually the destruction of the whole of the towns and settlements of the hostile Indians in so short a time and with so inconsiderable a loss of men.”
Meanwhile, a stream of starving refugees poured into British Fort Niagara, overwhelming its ability to support them. By September 21, over 5,000 exiles were crowding in and around the fort, desperate for food, shelter, clothing and medicine. The British were unwelcoming and resented the expense, urging them to go return home and rely on hunting. It would be one of the worst winters on record and the Haudenosaunee died in droves. By winter’s end, at least 1,000 had succumbed to exposure, hunger and disease.
For the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ, Fort Niagara was 140 miles away. There were no wagons and no well-developed roads, so the only way to get there was to walk. Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ oral tradition is that at the end of the walk, “there were no babies and no old people left.” It doesn’t stretch the imagination to think of the trek as a smaller-scale Trail of Tears.
Tradition has it that the campaign was the end of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ, but that wasn’t exactly the case. The Americans didn’t immediately occupy the land. Many, though by no means all, surviving Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ came back and settled at the north end of the lake, maybe as early as 1780. There was likely a Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ presence around Cayuga Lake for several years. Meanwhile in 1783, New York State, with no claim to the territory at that point, drew up plans for establishment of military tracts to pay Revolutionary War soldiers with Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ land. Maps from the 1790s show Native settlements at both ends of the lake (including Cayuga Heights) and Union Springs.
The trauma of September 1779 did fracture the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ Nation, however. They were never able to negotiate from a position of strength from then on, and it set the stage for the treaties and betrayals, stories for another day, that would completely deprive them of their ancestral lands by 1807. Essentially emptied of indigenous inhabitants, within 50 years the territory would teem with thousands of European settlers.
The subsequent diaspora of most of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ — to reservations in western New York, Oklahoma and Ontario — occurred during 170 years of local triumphalist history obscuring of the nature of the Sullivan campaign. In August 1914, a play purporting to reenact scenes from the expedition, “The Crimson Flower,” was performed on three successive days in the Renwick Park Airdrome. The script is in the History Center in Tompkins County archives, and there may be no more cringeworthy example of Native American stereotypes and glorification of American expansion anywhere.
In 1980, a collection of Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ plaintiffs brought suit in federal court seeking money damages and ‘ejectment’ of the occupants of the 64,000-acre horseshoe-shaped reservation around the north end of Cayuga Lake that had been designated in a 1789 treaty, arguing that subsequent actions by New York State had been illegal. The case wended a torturous path through hearings and up and down the federal ladder of appeals courts for 25 years. Ultimately, though a federal court affirmed that New York had acted illegally, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a decision in a similar case authored by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, invoked the doctrine of ‘laches,’ essentially saying that too much time had elapsed since the wrong and redressing the grievance would be too disruptive. The land claim was dismissed in 2005.
Since then, the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ have been buying parcels of land in that 64,000-acre 1789 reservation area. Currently, they own hundreds of acres in Cayuga and Seneca Counties. The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ treat the acquired land as sovereign territory, which has led to conflicts with local governments and business owners, lawsuits, and administrative procedures, and the whole enterprise has been complicated by a bitter leadership dispute within the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ Nation. In short, though there is once again a Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ presence in their ancestral homelands, it is a fraught time for the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people, and much needs to be sorted out.
The Sullivan-Clinton Campaign didn’t destroy the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ Nation. Today, there are around 500 Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people. It was certainly a massive trauma, however. To this day, the Haudenosaunee refer to George Washington as Hanodaganears,“he who destroys villages.” To the settlers of 1779, it was seen as a war on terror, and that perspective dominated in mainstream history for the better part of 200 years.
At 11:30 in the morning on Friday, November 13, 1903, 120 years ago, New York State Governor Benjamin Odell pulled a string and unveiled a large bronze tablet commemorating the 1779 Sullivan Expedition, “among the first white men to set foot upon the site of Ithaca.” The five-by-four-foot tablet, a gift from the DeWitt Historical Society to the City of Ithaca, was affixed to the front of the Ithaca Hotel on the southwest corner of East State and North Aurora Streets, determined to be the nearest public building to the site of the Continental Army’s camp. The governor, in his dedicatory remarks to the crowd of dignitaries and onlookers, referred to “the murderous attacks of the savage” that had plagued the colony of New York and “precluded the onward march of civilization.”
Fast forward to autumn 2022, when the nearly two-decade long leadership dispute within the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ Nation flared up publicly again with the arrests and incarceration of four members of one faction by the police force of another. The discord between the two groups has been marred in recent years by the bulldozing of structures, competing claims of legitimacy, lawsuits and arrests, all in the context of the legally ambiguous program of reacquiring land within the 64,000-acre 1789 reservation territory.
The fall of the Haudenosaunee is inextricably entwined with the birth of the American republic. Though most people prefer not to dwell on it, American settlement could only occur after the dispossession of the original inhabitants, and our particular story of how Ithaca came to be available for settlement involves a Revolutionary War military campaign. It was also a scorched-earth cataclysm visited on a civilian population, retribution for perceived acts of terror and a giant step in a land grab. For the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people, the consequences of the eventful week in September 1779 are still playing themselves out 244 years later.
