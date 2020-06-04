Broadway has been shut down for almost two months – the longest period the Great White Way has ever been dark. The future is murky at best; though states are ‘testing’ gradual re-openings, the audience size needed to keep larger productions afloat simply isn’t feasible for another few months at least. Yet Broadway is still the luckiest section of the theater community – backed by big-time producers and loved by millions, there’s no doubt, one way or another, the face of American theater will survive. Smaller regional theaters across the nation, however, face a far shakier future.
It’s not easy keeping regional theatre alive during normal circumstances, let alone during a global pandemic. Dependent on donations and ticket sales, local theaters are relying more on the public than ever before – and the situation is no different in Ithaca. Shows were closed either mid-production or pre-opening, and summer seasons are officially cancelled – an emotional and financial upheaval for the various organizations. Yet the area’s theaters are continuing to create and perform in order to serve their beloved community and bring people together.
“It’s difficult to emphasize just how devastating [the shutdown] has been, not just for the Hangar, but for the entire industry – for art,” says Michael Barakiva, artistic director of the Hangar Theatre. “We’re working through all the different financial scenarios, trying to anticipate all of these unprecedented things.”
The PPP stimulus package provided by the CARES Act has allowed some organizations, like the Kitchen Theatre and the Cherry Arts, to hold onto a small portion of their staff and provide a sense of security for the months that have passed. However, layoffs still had to be made and productions sacrificed.
Civic Ensemble was in the midst of a two-year-long journey finally coming to fruition when the shutdowns occurred. Streets Like This began in 2017, born out of the members of Civic Ensemble’s ReEntry Theatre Program, which allows those who’ve been incarcerated to create art. Over 100 people contributed to the play, from those who had been reporting about their time in incarceration or rehab centers to those who’d been recruited by other members. They landed a 10-show run at the Cherry Arts space, but only two were actually performed.
“It was the center of our lives for a very long time, and then one day it was just gone,” says Sarah Chalmers, founding member and artistic director of Civic Ensemble. “It meant so much to the community and actually kick-started a larger discussion. Change was beginning to happen in Tompkins County. So it was like, do we really have to close? Of course we do: this is a pandemic, we have to. But it was still very emotional for everyone involved.”
The Kitchen was heading into tech for Catch as Catch Can when the shutdown began. Bevin O’Gara, artistic director of the Kitchen, was at first optimistic the theater could adapt and was working on acquiring disinfectant and offering free ticket exchanges, before ultimately making the call.
“It was the largest show of the season in terms of physicality – there were lots of scene changes and technical aspects involved – and we couldn’t justify putting our artists through all that hard work to only do one show,” O’Gara said. “For the protection of our audience and the emotional well-being of the artists, we just had to close.”
The repercussions of cancelling productions and seasons is greater than one may realize: seasons are generally mapped out six months to a year in advance. Individual shows that are chosen take months, sometimes years (as those involved in Streets Like This can attest) of invested labor and love. The current rocky circumstances, therefore, make planning full new seasons almost impossible.
“I don’t think people realize the amount of pre-production that goes into shows,” says Barakiva. “You have to make sure the piece is artistically sound and safe to produce – that takes time. It’s a very involved process to put together, so it’s not like we could mount a production in August, even if the world re-opened.”
Though fall programming is a possibility, it’s unlikely. There’s no way to anticipate how audiences will react. The anxiousness surrounding the virus and the comfort of both ticket holders and artists alike is something on the forefront of theater directors’ minds, and changing laws and guidelines are only part of the discussion.
“A lot of theaters are talking about not operating until January of next year,” says O’Gara. “Partially because of planning, but also because we don’t know how our audiences will feel and how they’ll react. Even if we were to gradually re-open, say have an audience spaced six feet apart, we’re talking about 30 percent capacity, you then need to pick plays that can make a profit at that capacity. You also need to consider if that’s fair to artists, to look out and see an audience like that.”
The focus has shifted to saving whatever’s salvageable rather than mapping out future seasons. With two months now under their belts, the theaters are now fully adapting to virtual settings. The outlook is tentatively optimistic, all things considered; many are even excited about exploring new methods of creation. The results so far have been generated hope: even online, people are appreciating theater.
The Cherry Arts leaped on the opportunity to try a new medium. Collaborating with seven different playwrights from all over the world, the Cherry put together a collective piece: Felt Sad Posted a Frog (and other global streams of quarantine) over the first two weekends in May. Casting local actors, the Zoom-streamed piece explored life in quarantine from Buenos Aires to Berlin. The production sold tickets like any normal theater show, bringing in revenue for the organization and providing live theater to the community.
“The impulse of wanting to do the work was to do something constructive,” says Sam Buggeln, artist director of the Cherry Arts. “Since we have relationships with playwrights from around the world, I was able to write a bunch of them asking if this is a time they’d like to write. In a funny way, artistically, it’s like out of the frying pan and into the fire. As a company that’s artistically a little dangerous, we cancelled one exciting ambitious project [Streets Like This] and replaced it with another.”
Civic Ensemble was also able to record their production of Streets Like This in the Cherry Arts space prior to shut down and has made it available online – one of the performances even followed with a community Zoom conversation featuring the actors and production team. The ability to capture the work just in time was a “godsend,” as Chalmers puts it.
“We knew that we wanted to share [Streets Like This], and there was so much happening so quickly in the world, we were like ‘Let’s livestream it,’” says Julia Taylor, executive director of Civic Ensemble. “In the sense of urgency the world was experiencing in that moment, we took an important step of slowing down and said ‘Let’s not rush to get it online and do it right.’ We’re theater artists, not digital experts. It’s been a learning curve, to say the least.”
Each theater is dedicated to continuing its services and making them as accessible as possible. The Hangar recently announced their summer programming will continue online, consisting of five “unique artistic virtual experiences:” the first being a reading of The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder on May 23. The Kitchen just held ‘thank you’ readings for their patrons and is currently hosting weekly script readings while working to implement online productions. Everyone agrees the Ithaca community is why their theater has been able to continue; there has, and continues to be, great generosity towards the organizations.
“The community has, in different ways, committed to the Hangar, regardless of what happens,” says Barakiva. “We’re very lucky to be living in a place that champions its arts scene so passionately.”
Perhaps most importantly is the public’s willingness to pay for programming even though it’s online. Many larger theaters hold free or donation-based livestreams, and most smaller theaters simply can’t afford that.
“We have to remember there’s people whose jobs it is to create this work,” says Chalmers. “The artists need to get paid, the administrators need to get paid, bookkeepers need to get paid…so finding a way to maintain accessibility while also ensure we can pay those who do their work so well has really been difficult. We’re fortunate that the people here love their art as much as they do and are stepping up if they’re financially secure enough to do so.”
There is also hope that after such a prolonged period of social distancing, theater will not only return, but come back stronger.
“It’ll be different for a long time, but story – experiencing a live story in a room with other human beings […] there’s just nothing else like it,” says O’Gara. “When we come out of this, our need to connect is going to be electric. Our need to be with other people is going to be powerful. And that’s what theater is: we’re the providers of hope, of understanding, of commonality and community. That’s the light at the end of our tunnel right now.”
“We may not be an essential business in the way the government classifies that term, but creating art and having beauty reflected in our community is essential to our livelihoods,” adds Taylor. “We as humans need it in our society, and we want to continue to be that for the community. Theater is everyone and belongs to everyone.”
