The Salvation Army is looking for as many do-gooders as possible. This year’s annual Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser is officially underway to support Salvation Army assistance programs and services throughout the year. These programs and services will provide local families and individuals in need with food, clothing and presents under the Christmas tree for their children.
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.
“As the need for Salvation Army assistance has continued to increase due to current economic hardships, so has the need for volunteers,” said Captain Stacy McNeil of The Salvation Army in Ithaca. “Volunteers are the backbone of The Salvation Army – the army behind the Army – and we cannot provide the services we do without volunteers coming along side us as partners in our mission of helping those most in need.”
In fact, according to Captain McNeil, hundreds of volunteers are needed locally to help The Salvation Army in its mission in Ithaca– especially during the month of December.
“Whether it’s ringing bells at a Red kettle for a couple of hours, or sorting donations of toys and clothing, The Salvation Army has numerous and meaningful ways to serve others during the busy holiday season and beyond,” added Captain McNeil.
Salvation Army services continue year-round – and so do the volunteer opportunities. All donations collected during Salvation Army fundraisers like the Red Kettle campaign, stay in the community to help local families and individuals in Ithaca.
Those looking to enquire about Salvation Army volunteer opportunities in Ithaca can call 607) 273-2400, or text “TSAVolunteer” to 51555.
