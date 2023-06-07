This is an important election season for everyone living in the City of Ithaca as every seat on the Common Council and the office of the Mayor are up for grabs for the first time in ten years on November 7.
To provide voters with more information about the candidates ahead of the June 27 primary, the League of Women Voters of Tompkins County has announced they will be holding a Candidates' Forum for every candidate who is participating in one of the five contested Ward Primaries for City of Ithaca Common Council on June 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The last date to register to vote in these primary elections or change your party is June 17.
In addition to the League of Women's Voters, the event is being co-sponsored by Your Voice - Your Vote: The Tompkins Civic Engagement Coalition. With their support, organizers of the forum hope to reach out to and involve groups of people who do not normally vote, or who believe their vote and therefore their voice is of no consequence.
All candidates will give their opening Statements in the Gym and this portion of the evening will be Live Streamed on YouTube. Full details will be posted at https://lwvtompkins.org/.
Questions to candidates can be submitted both now and during the event at lwvtompkins.info@gmail.com. After making their opening statements, candidates for the First, Second, and Third Wards, along with their audiences, will move to different rooms in GIAC for a question and answer period followed by final statements. Fifth Ward candidates and their audience will stay in the Gym. Video recordings are planned for this portion of the Forum and will be posted at https://lwvtompkins.org/.
The rare opportunity to reshape local government in its entirety has seen progressive forces band together to move the City of Ithaca, which has been a longtime liberal democratic stronghold, further to the left.
New York State's progressive third party, the Working Families Party, has endorsed nine candidates in contested primary races for a spot on the Common Council. They have also endorsed Robert Cantelmo in his uncontested run for Mayor. The party usually cross-endorses the Democratic candidate to provide whoever wins the primary with an additional line on the November ballot but has also been known to support progressive challengers to more liberal democrats. The third-party has grown in influence over the years and in 2022 received support from over 13% of voters in Tompkins County, which was the highest percentage of any county in the state.
Additionally, five of the nine Working Families Party candidates have received endorsements from the Ithaca Solidarity Slate, which is supported by local activist groups such as the Ithaca Tenants Union and the Democratic Socialists of America. In 2021, the Solidarity Slate managed to get Fourth Ward representative Jorge DeFendini and Second Ward representative Phoebe Brown elected to the Common Council. Both are running for re-election this year, with Brown vying for the two-year term in Ithaca’s First Ward as a result of redistricting.
The two incumbent slate candidates are hoping to welcome three additional slate candidates — Kayla Matos, West Fox, and Dr. Nathan Sitaraman — to the Common Council if they’re able to win upcoming primary elections that are taking place on June 27.
In a city that has taken pride in professing leftwing values, the primary races will be a defining moment that will see Ithaca’s residents decide whether or not they want to see the city move further to the left.
The primary races have seen issues raised regarding renter protections, improving public transportation, taxing Cornell University — which occupies roughly 60% of tax-exempt city property — and cost of living concerns due to skyrocketing housing prices which have made Ithaca the most expensive small city in the country to rent a one-bedroom apartment, according to a recent survey by Dewllsy.
A one-bedroom apartment in Harold’s Square on the Commons has prices ranging from $2,155 to $3,240 per month. The Ithacan has one-bedroom apartments ranging from $2,898 to $3,200 per month. And the City Centre complex has one-bedroom apartments ranging from $2,895 to a whopping $5,735 per month. In Harold's Square, The Ithacan, and City Centre, even the lowest-priced studio apartment would cost $1,590, $2,285, and $2,608 per month respectively.
In a city where the renter population is double the national average at 74% with the average individual earning about $41,786 per year, the housing prices mentioned above are a slap in the face to renters. High housing costs have left 56% of renters cost-burdened, meaning that they’re paying more than 30% of their income on housing, and 41% of renters are severely cost-burdened paying more than 50% of their income on housing. Increasing housing costs have also resulted in a growing population of unhoused individuals, which has prompted local officials to debate whether or not they should enforce a camping ban in certain areas of the city. As a result, housing issues are sure to be a major factor when it comes down to who voters will choose to support.
In response to these housing issues, Solidarity Slate candidates have advocated for policies such as the Home Together Tompkins Plan, the Emergency Tenant Protection Act, and Good Cause Eviction. The latter of which has been held up by the New York State Supreme Court after it ruled that local Good Cause Eviction laws are preempted by state law, meaning that they can only be passed at the state level.
Almost every candidate has made negotiating a higher contribution from Cornell as part of the universities’ Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) a major part of their platforms. The Solidarity Slate website lists “Tax the Rich — And Cornell” as one of their major priorities. They say that funds from Cornell should be used to lower the tax burden on renters and homeowners and make public transportation through TCAT free.
Before announcing her run for local office, Fifth Ward candidate Margaret Fabrizio wrote an article in the Ithaca Times explaining that“if all property were taxable in Ithaca, the city tax rate would drop more than 50% and the Ithaca City School District tax rate would decrease 45%.” and that “If all Cornell property was taxable at the same rate as all homeowners pay, Cornell would owe the city $33 million, the county $15 million, and the school district $46 million.”
The power to remove Cornell’s tax-exempt status lies with the state government and is out of local control, but the local government does have the authority to negotiate an increased PILOT from the university. Under Cornell’s current PILOT agreement, they contribute just $1,575,204 to the city, but Fabrizio has said that the city should ask for a minimum contribution of $8.25 million.
An overview of each race and the priorities of the candidates can be found below.
The First Ward
Ithaca’s First Ward will see a primary race for the 4-year term between Southside Community Center Deputy Director Kayla Matos and longtime Common Council member Cynthia Brock. Matos has received endorsements from the Working Families Party and the Solidarity Slate. During a Solidarity Slate rally in April, Matos said she decided to run to bring “real change and real representation” to the city. She continued by saying that she is a “progressive democratic socialist that wants resources fairly distributed.”
Matos has told the Ithaca Times that the most important issue the city currently faces is a lack of affordable housing. Her top three priorities if elected would be to create a more affordable housing market, increase support for community organizations, and assure that the city continues to “see out the process around reimagining public safety.”
If elected, Matos says that she would work to incentivize more affordable housing by looking at adjusting tax abatements currently in place in the city. Additionally, Matos said that she is interested in increasing the amount that developers have to pay if they do not include affordable housing units within their developments.
In response to questions regarding Cornell University's contributions to the city, Matos said, “Cornell University has to contribute more to the city. Cornell is one of the city's biggest stakeholders, and with owning about 60% of Tompkins I do believe that the university could do more to support the city that their students and faculty are a part of.”
When asked how she plans on balancing accomplishing the goals of reimagining public safety with addressing what some residents perceive as an increase in crime, Matos explained that she views crime as a direct result of a lack of resources. According to Matos, “addressing such things as an increase in affordable housing, creating more access to mental health services, and providing our community with more food programs so that we are not food insecure are steps in the right direction that leads to a decrease in crime.”
Despite not receiving endorsements from the progressive groups looking to capitalize on the transitory state of local government, Cynthia Brock has built a reputation as a dedicated city official who knows how the gears of local government operate. She is hoping to bring a sense of stability to the Common Council as the city works toward hiring a permanent Chief of Police and its first City Manager. In February Brock told the Times, “I was thinking about this transition for the city and felt that I had something to offer in terms of both institutional knowledge and attentiveness to the nitty gritty of city operations.”
Brock recently told the Ithaca Times that “The most tangible measure of our community’s success is how we support our most socially and economically vulnerable.” Brock said that her top priorities include addressing “Housing shortages, flooding, the growing number of unhoused, development and affordability, [and] disproportionate impacts of climate change on low-income communities.”
Regarding the issue of flooding, Brock said, “The majority of the new First Ward is in the 100-year flood plain, and our vulnerability to flooding is increasing with climate change and our warming environment. We need both short-term and long-term plans to address and mitigate the impacts of climate change on residents.”
If re-elected, Brock has said that she would incentivize affordable housing by seeking to eliminate tax abatements for developers, and “urge Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency to stop granting tax abatements to housing development projects that do not demonstrate a significant community benefit.” She would also work to increase partnerships with the county to assist the unhoused community, as well as “fund and manage our regional assets such as our waterfront parks, natural areas, and recreational resources.”
Brock has said that “any City policy on homelessness is incomplete without the partnership and commitment from the County…We need a system of wraparound services at approved encampment areas to ensure that residents’ needs are met while they wait for housing to become available.” Brock added, “The City does not have the resources, jurisdiction, or expertise to address these challenges alone.”
When asked if Cornell should contribute more to the City, Brock said, “Cornell’s contribution to the City does not come close to adequately compensating the City for the services we provide.” She continued saying that the university should contribute more funding towards the fire service that the city provides, as well as more funding to maintain city roads and infrastructure that serve Cornell’s campus. According to Brock, “It is absolutely fair and reasonable for Cornell to contribute more than $1.6 million to the City of Ithaca.”
The Second Ward
The Second Ward will see a race for the ward's two-year term between community organizers Aryeal Jackson and West Fox and current Fifth Ward representative Kris Haines-Sharp. Sharp was appointed to fill the seat previously occupied by Mayor Laura Lewis in the Fifth Ward in February and has said that she would work on behalf of both landlords and tenants to increase the amount of affordable housing in the city. Jackson has recently received an endorsement from former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick who said that she would insist on instituting a living wage for all workers and address housing issues that are displacing communities through gentrification. Fox has obtained endorsements from the Working Families Party and Solidarity Slate and has prioritized a message of grassroots movement building in their campaign.
Sharp has told the Ithaca Times that the most important issues the city currently faces are housing affordability, implementing reimagining public safety and the Green New Deal, along with addressing the risk of flooding. If elected, Sharp said that her top priorities would be “supporting city workers, listening to constituents and being responsive to needs, and voting in accordance with my values of integrity, compassion, and honesty.”
In regards to increasing affordable housing, Sharp said that she would advocate for inclusionary zoning to “require developers to set aside 20% of their units for lower and moderate-income people.” She continued saying that in her position on the Program Oversight Committee for the CHDF, she will “support funding projects that create affordable housing that will remain so in perpetuity.”
When asked if Cornell should contribute more to the City Sharp said “Yes, Cornell should contribute more…the financial burdens on the city are disproportionate to the amount Cornell contributes.” In addition, Sharp said that she would “like to see Cornell contribute more to TCAT, matched by city and county funds. Free TCAT rides is a goal worth working towards for the good of those with the least and for addressing climate change.”
Jackson recently told the Ithaca Times that the most important issues facing the city are high costs of living and making bold moves towards achieving the goals of the Green New Deal. If elected, her top priorities would include maintaining stability within City Hall, setting “solid benchmarks” relating to the Green New Deal and reimagining public safety, and finding “creative funding sources” to adequately fund city services.
When asked if she thinks Cornell should contribute more to the city, Jackson said that “Cornell needs to be a better neighbor, they need to contribute more to the city.” She continued by saying that “it is essential that the team that is working on renegotiating the MOU be strong and creative in their efforts. And as of right now I’m not feeling confident that that’s the case. We have a golden opportunity to help lower the cost of living in the city and across Tompkins County, we must take the initiative and truly serve our community.”
Regarding the need to balance reimagining public safety with the public perception of increasing crime, Jackson said that equating the two issues is a “false equivalency.” She continued saying, “We don’t need to choose between lower crime or our efforts to reimagine public safety. If we are being honest, it is the reimagining itself that will increase safety and wellbeing.”
The Ithaca Times is awaiting a response from West Fox. This story will be updated with their responses as soon as they are received.
The Third Ward
The Third Ward will see a race for a 4-year term between David Shapiro and Dr. Nathan Sitaraman. Shapiro is a longtime Ithaca resident who currently serves as the Executive Director of Second Wind Cottages, a local organization that builds homes for the County’s unhoused community. He has said that his role at Second Wind has made him increasingly aware of housing affordability issues within the City of Ithaca. Former Third Ward representative Donna Flemming and former Public Works Commissioner Jon Greene have both endorsed Shapiro while Sitaraman has received endorsements from the Working Families Party and the Solidarity Slate. Sitaraman has said that the city needs more affordable housing with stronger tenant protections, expanded and improved public transit, better maintenance of roads and sidewalks, and more childcare options for Ithaca’s parents.
Sitaraman recently told the Ithaca Times that job and housing instability are among the most important issues that the city is currently facing. Sitaraman said that these issues “create a cascade of further problems by destabilizing communities, making them less safe and increasing the burden on social services.”
If elected, Sitaraman has said that his top priorities will include pressuring Cornell to pay their fair share to the city, improving housing and job security, and ensuring progress on the Green New Deal.
According to Sitaraman, “Bargaining a favorable deal [with Cornell] would greatly improve the city’s ability to address the issues of public safety, sustainability, infrastructure, inequality, and housing. The city can create leverage by threatening Cornell's reputation, which it relies on for fundraising, through public actions. The city can further create leverage by working with organized labor to threaten Cornell's construction projects and its general operations. Such an alliance would be tactically beneficial to both the city and to organized labor, as tapping into Cornell's endowment would allow the city to create more jobs and pay higher wages in the future.”
Sitaraman also believes that Cornell needs to do more to support the implementation of the Green New Deal. “Ithaca could and should be a leader in the Green New Deal, but this is only possible with a financial commitment from Cornell,” Sitaraman said.
Regarding housing issues, Sitaraman has advocated for policies such as Good Cause Eviction and the Emergency Tenant Protection Act. According to Sitaraman, “The city needs to promote efforts to create safe, affordable housing, not pursue policies like camping bans that further endanger the most vulnerable members of our community.” Additionally, he says that “Construction of new apartments that cost far more than the average Ithacan can afford has done nothing to stabilize the rental market, where prices have continued to rise in lockstep with rising property values and rising property taxes.”
When asked about how he would improve public transit, Sitaraman said that “the most important step to take is making TCAT fare-free, which would immediately make TCAT a more convenient and affordable transportation option. But before we do so, we need to increase TCAT staffing to a level that can accommodate higher demand.” He continued saying that additional funds from Cornell could be directed towards free TCAT service.
The Ithaca Times is awaiting a response from David Shapiro.
The Fifth Ward
Finally, the Fifth Ward will see two primary races between Clyde Lederman and Jason Houghton for a 2-year term, and Michelle Song and Margaret Fabrizio for a 4-year term. Lederman is going into his sophomore year at Cornell and has received an endorsement from the Working Families Party. Like many candidates, he has identified housing affordability and transportation issues relating to Cornell’s tax-exempt status as some of the priorities of his campaign. Houghton has also made housing affordability a concern of his campaign, along with improving public transportation and wages for city workers.
Houghton recently told the Ithaca Times that he believes the most important issues facing the city are a housing affordability crisis due to high property tax burdens, and low staffing levels within city departments. If elected, his top priorities would be fully staffing city departments and fairly compensating city employees, addressing housing affordability by making tax-exempt entities contribute more to the city, and investing in climate-resilient infrastructure.
In regards to increasing affordable housing, Houghton says that the city “must continue to promote zoning and development strategies that increase the housing stock across the economic spectrum, but especially for lower and middle-income Ithacans. This includes the promotion of Accessory Dwelling Units.” Additionally, he says that “Our heavy property tax burden also impacts affordability for homeowners and renters alike. We need to ensure tax-exempt institutions are contributing equitably, re-examine abatement programs, as well as coordinate services with other municipalities to ease the tax burden as much as possible.”
When asked if he thinks that Cornell should contribute more to the city, Houghton said “Yes. We need to reset the financial relationship with Cornell so Cornell can be a more equitable partner and help make our city departments whole. If Cornell were to contribute to the local government an amount comparable to its peer institutions, I believe it would make a significant difference for Ithaca's municipal services and the city's ability to pay its employees market-rate wages.”
The Ithaca Times is still waiting for a response from Clyde Lederman.
Little is known about the campaign of Michelle Song, who is another Cornell student running for local office. However, she currently serves as the Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for the Cornell Student Assembly and has received an endorsement from the Working Families Party. Her opponent, Margaret Fabrizio has deep roots in the Ithaca community and has started a local movement called the Fair Share Campaign, which is dedicated to making Ithaca more affordable by seeking equitable compensation through a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) for essential community services provided to Cornell University.
Fabrizio recently told the Ithaca Times that the most important issues the city currently faces include building a new partnership with Cornell, filling staffing vacancies within the city, and improving the condition of roads and sidewalks.
If elected, Fabrizio has said that her top priorities would include “Securing an equitable payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) from Cornell that would make critical services whole again and positively impact our high tax rate. Exploring cost sharing with the county and neighboring municipalities for county-wide services now provided at the city’s expense. [And] re-prioritizing funds and attention to focus on core municipal services, especially roads and sidewalks, fully staffed fire, police, building, and public works departments, and fairly paid city employees.”
In regards to creating more affordable housing, Fabrizio said that she is “adamantly opposed to the county scooping up prime downtown housing real estate and taking it off the tax rolls for parking lots or office buildings,” and that “working with local contractors and state and federal funders, we must explore all options and partnerships to help make projects feasible and affordable.”
When asked if Cornell should contribute more to the city Fabrizio said, “Without a doubt. Ithaca is way behind other Ivy host towns in its expectations from Cornel.” She continued by saying that “Without a true university partnership, we cannot be an affordable, diverse city, with critical services at the standards required for a city this size.”
According to Fabrizio, “Cornell and city residents all want things like affordable housing, safe streets, good roads, safe water, adequate fire protection, and excellent schools…to continue to just raise local property taxes to attempt to fill our enormous gap is not a sustainable option, nor is continuing to raise school taxes…” Fabrizio says that Cornell needs to be a more fair partner in contributing funds to local services and that “Anything less is unconscionable.”
Additionally, Fabrizio has said that transparency in government operations is vitally important. “We need transparency and regular communication from council members to residents as well as a city-wide neighborhood association and regularly scheduled ‘Town Hall meetings. Forming a student advisory board is long overdue as a way to gather student concerns and harness ideas. Let’s ask students what Collegetown needs to thrive,” Fabrizio said.
The Ithaca Times is still awaiting a response from Michelle Song.
There are no Republican primaries as a local conservative activist and creator of the IthacaCrime blog, Zachary Winn is the only Republican candidate running for office in the City of Ithaca. Winn will be running against Phoebe Brown for the two-year term to represent the First Ward in the November election.
